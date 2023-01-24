5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

Last week, ETFs pulled in $10 billion in capital. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $4.5 billion in inflows, closely followed by $3.9 billion in international equity ETF, per etf.com. U.S. equity ETFs saw outflows of $382.4 million.



As such, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF SCHO, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF EMB and JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF BBEU dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street had a volatile week with the S&P 500 dropping 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index rising 0.6%. America hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit last week, prompting the Treasury Department to begin using a series of accounting maneuvers to avoid a government shutdown. The standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's Democrats on lifting the ceiling could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months (read: Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week).



Both retail sales and wholesale prices data released last week, fell more than expected in December. The former spurs concerns over the health of the economy while the latter indicates a slowdown in price growth. Additionally, another data showed that new home construction fell to a five-month low in December as higher mortgage rates weighed on demand.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)



Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is the top asset creator, pulling in $2.3 billion in capital. It offers exposure to the publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year and less than three years, are rated investment grade, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value. SCHO follows the Bloomberg US Treasury 1-3 Year Index and holds 38 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 1.96 years and an effective duration of 1.90 years.



Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has AUM of $12.8 billion and an average daily volume of about 3 million shares. It charges 3 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has pulled in $976.7 million in capital, taking its total AUM to $25.7 billion. It offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies in emerging markets and follows the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,229 securities, with Chinese firms making up for 33.7% of the portfolio, while India, Taiwan, and South Korea round off the next three spots with double-digit exposure each (read: 5 Cheap Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for 2023).



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF charges 69 bps in annual fees and trades in an average dialy volume of 41.3 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF pulled in $803.6 million in capital. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 3,992 stocks with key holdings in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, and financials.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3.8 million shares. VTI has amassed $267.7 billion in its asset base and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF offers exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated government bonds issued by emerging market countries. It tracks the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index and holds 593 securities with an average maturity of 12.55 years and an effective duration of 7.44 years.



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has AUM of $16.9 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 6.7 million shares. It charges 39 bps in annual fees.



JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)



JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF saw asset inflows of $789.1 million. It provides investors exposure to developed European equity markets by tracking the Morningstar Developed Europe Target Market Exposure Index, which is a free-float adjusted, market-cap weighted index consisting of stocks traded on the primary exchanges in developed countries across Europe (read: Winning Europe ETFs to Start 2023).



Holding 514 stocks in its basket, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has amassed $4.2 billion in its asset base and charges 9 bps in fees from investors. It trades in a heavy volume of nearly 1.3 million shares a day on average.

