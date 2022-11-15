5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

Last week, ETFs pulled in $31.5 billion in capital, pushing year-to-date inflows to $531.3 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $16.4 billion in inflows, closely followed by $9.8 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $4.1 billion in international equity ETFs, per etf.com.



As such, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG, iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF JNK dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street staged a strong rally last week on fresh hopes of smaller interest rate hikes, following an easing in consumer prices. The S&P 500 rallied 5.9% — its best week since Jun 24 — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 4.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped a whopping 8.1% — its biggest weekly gain since March (read: Wall Street Stages Largest Jump Since 2020: ETF Winners).



Annual inflation slipped below 8% for the first time in eight months. The consumer price index rose 7.7% annually in October after rising 8.2% at the end of September, while the core consumer price index, which strips out volatile components such as food and energy prices, climbed 6.3% year over year, down from 6.6% in September. The data renewed optimism in the stock market about the Fed‘s possibility of slowing its pace of interest-rate increases in 2023.



Meanwhile, the fixed-income space got a boost as yields dropped. The 10-year yields slipped below the 4% level, and two-year yields showed the steepest decline since 2008 after inflation data.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ is the top asset creator, pulling in $4.6 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the 102 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is heavily concentrated on the top two firms with a double-digit allocation, while the other firms hold no more than 5.8% of assets. The product is also heavily tilted toward information technology at 50.6%, while communication services and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots (read: 5 Tech ETFs At the Heart of Last Week's Rally).



Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with AUM of $159 billion and an average daily volume of 59.5 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF pulled in $2.7 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 4,028 stocks with key holdings in technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials and financials.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 4.5 million shares. VTI has amassed $253.3 billion in its asset base and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF gathered about $1.6 billion in its asset. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. high-yield corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index.



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is one of the most widely used high-yield bond ETFs, with AUM of $15.7 billion and an average daily volume of 41 million shares. HYG charges 48 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)



iShares Russell 2000 ETF accumulated around $55.2 million in its asset base last week. It is the largest and most popular ETF in the small-cap space, with AUM of $55.2 billion and an average daily volume of 27.7 million shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds well-diversified 1,963 stocks in its basket and has key holdings in financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology and consumer discretionary (read: 4 Sector ETFs to Play Upbeat October Jobs Data).



iShares Russell 2000 ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 28 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF gathered $1.4 billion in capital. It provides diversified exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with above-average liquidity by tracking the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index. It holds 1,232 bonds in its basket with an average maturity of 5.58 years and an adjusted duration of 4.02 years.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has AUM of $9.7 billion in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 10 million shares. It charges 40 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk.



