5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

Amid volatility, Wall Street ended the week on a positive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged in its best week since June, gaining 1.2% while the S&P 500 notched the best week since August, rising 0.8%.



The debt ceiling debacle, soaring energy prices, rising bond yields and inflation continued to weigh on investors’ sentiment. The United States added far fewer-than-expected jobs in September but the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% from 5.2%, giving a reason to cheer. Additionally, the Senate voted to temporarily increase the debt ceiling, breaking a prolonged stalemate that rattled the markets in recent weeks. Easing concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling supported the markets (read: 5 Best ETFs & Stocks of the Top Performing Energy Sector).



Given this, ETFs overall saw inflows of more than $4.3 billion for the week (Oct 1-7), bringing in year-to-date inflows of $652.3 billion, according to ETF.com. International equity ETFs led the way higher last week with $2.8 billion inflows, followed by $558 million in U.S. equity ETFs and $139.4 million in international fixed income ETFs. U.S. fixed income ETFs saw $86 million in outflows.



We have highlighted five ETFs that took charge last week and will continue to be investors’ favorites should the current market trends prevail:



iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA



IEFA topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.4 billion in capital. It offers exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East, and follows the MSCI EAFE IMI Index. The fund holds a broad basket of 2978 stocks charging 7 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 7 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Low risk outlook.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY



This ETF accumulated about $1.1 billion last week, taking its total AUM to $20.3 billion. It offers diversified exposure to the short-term U.S. Treasury bonds by tracking the ICE US Treasury 1-3 Year Index. Holding 74 securities in its basket, the fund charges 15 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 2 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Bet on Rising Yields With Inverse Treasury ETFs).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO



VOO has accumulated $1.1 billion, taking its total AUM to $251.2 billion. It also tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 507 stocks in its basket with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, communication services and financials being the top five, with a double-digit allocation each. The ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.3 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ



This ETF gathered $839.5 million in capital last week. It offers thrice the returns of its daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index, charging 95 bps in annual fees. The fund has $15.7 billion in AUM and trades in a heavy volume of 31.1 million shares, on average (read: Time to Short Nasdaq With These Inverse ETFs?)



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF



This fund gathered $670.3 million in capital last week. It targets mid-cap U.S. Treasury bonds and tracks the IDC US Treasury 7-10 Year Index. With AUM of $14.4 billion, the fund holds 11 bonds in its basket with weighted maturity of 8.59 years and an average duration of 8.03 years. The product charges investors 15 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.