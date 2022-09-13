5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

Last week, ETFs shed about $4.2 billion in capital, pushing year-to-date inflows to $384.4 billion. This marks the second consecutive week of net outflows for the industry. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $3.7 billion outflows, closely followed by $1.7 billion outflows in international equity. However, U.S. fixed-income ETFs saw inflows of $2.7 billion, per etf.com.



As such, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI dominated the top creation list last week.



The outflows came despite the rally in the stocks last week. Wall Street broke the three-week losing streak on bargain hunting. This is especially true as investors took advantage of a sharp drop in stock prices since mid-August triggered by speculation of renewed aggressive rate hike by the Fed (read: 5 Solid ETFs Under $20 for Your Portfolio).



Additionally, a decline in U.S. dollar and a drop in Treasury yields provided support to the stocks. A declining dollar is a boon for U.S. stocks, especially multinational stocks that derive most of their revenues overseas. Meanwhile, a decline in Treasury yields helps boost growth stocks as the cost of capital moves lower.



Americans are growing more optimistic about the economy amid falling oil and gasoline prices as well as easing inflation. Consumer confidence rebounded in August after three consecutive monthly declines.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.9 billion in capital. It provides exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds that mature in less than 1 year and follows the ICE Short US Treasury Securities Index. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF holds 51 securities in its basket, with both average maturity of 0.36 years and an effective duration of 0.33 years.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has amassed $22.7 billion in its asset base while trading in a solid volume of 3.8 million shares a day. It charges 15 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Time for Short-Term Bond ETFs to Tap Outsized Yields?).



SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)



SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF saw an inflow of $1.9 billion last week. It seeks to provide exposure to zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of 1-3 months. It follows the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index, holding 13 securities in its basket. Both average maturity and adjusted duration come in at 0.13 years each.



SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has AUM of $20.2 billion and an average daily volume of 5.4 million shares. It charges 14 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accumulated $739 million in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for more than 7.1% of assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector while healthcare, consumer discretionary, and financials round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $268.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: JPMorgan Sees S&P 500 at 4,800: ETFs to Tap).



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $563.1 million in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, consumer discretionary and financials round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $300.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF gathered $467.2 million in capital, taking its total AUM to $265.4 billion. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 4,076 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials and financials (read: Hedge Volatility With These ETFs).



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. VTI has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



