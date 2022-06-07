5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $8.8 billion capital last week ending Jun 3, pushing year-to-date inflows to $267.1 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $6.3 billion inflows, closely followed by $2.5 billion in fixed-income ETFs and $697 million in international fixed-income ETF, per etf.com.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF JNK, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF USHY and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD dominated the top creation list last week.



Stocks are struggling to find a footing, with the major indices declining nearly 1% last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the ninth time in 10 weeks, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite Index logged their eighth losing week in nine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tightening monetary policy and surging commodity prices continued to weigh on investors’ sentiment.



The United States added 390,000 jobs in May, the slowest pace of growth since April last year, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%. Wages grew 5.2%, down from 5.5% in April. However, manufacturing activity picked up in May, with as many as 15 manufacturing industries reporting growth (read: ETF Winners/Losers in Light of U.S. Manufacturing Data).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped the asset flow creation last year, gathering $2 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 504 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 6.5% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares. It has AUM of $300 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF pulled in $1.3 billion in capital. It also tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 5.7 million shares. It has AUM of $259.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: ETF Asset Report of May: S&P 500 Tops).



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF provides diversified exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with above-average liquidity by tracking the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Very Liquid Index. It holds 1,191 bonds in its basket with an average maturity of 5.96 years and an adjusted duration of 4.22 years.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has AUM of $8.3 billion in its asset base while trades in an average daily volume of 10.8 million shares. It charges 40 bps in annual fees.



iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)



iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accumulated $900 million in capital. It targets the U.S. dollar-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds and follows the ICE BofAML US High Yield Constrained Index. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF holds 2,035 bonds in its basket with an average maturity of 5.85 years and an effective duration of 4.38 years.



iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF trades in an average daily volume of 1.5 million shares and charges 15 bps in annual fees (read: Why High Dividend ETFs are Beating the Market).



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF gathered $855.5 million in capital. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF holds 2,495 securities in its basket with an effective duration of 8.92 years and an average maturity of 13.57 years.



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has AUM of $34.8 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 20 million shares. LQD charges 14 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell).

