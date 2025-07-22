5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week Amid Rising Market

ETFs across various categories raked in $19.2 billion in capital last week, bringing year-to-date inflows to $613 billion. The space remains on track to set a new annual record in terms of inflows.



Investor appetite was broad-based. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $9.8 billion in inflows. International equity ETFs attracted $5.3 billion in capital while currency ETFs saw $5 billion in inflows.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF ETHA and Simplify Government Money Market ETF SBIL dominated the top creation list last week.



U.S. stock markets witnessed an upward trend last week, with the S&P 500 climbing 1% and hitting a new all-time high. The rally was fueled by encouraging economic indicators. June’s inflation figures came in line with expectations and retail sales exceeded forecasts. So far, second-quarter corporate earnings have also outperformed projections. However, trade tensions continue to linger. Investors remain cautious ahead of the upcoming August 1 tariff deadline, which could bring new sector-specific levies (read: S&P 500 Remains Rock-Solid: Will the ETF Rally Last?).



We have detailed the ETFs below.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is the top asset creator, pulling in $4.2 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 502 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7.8% of the assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector with a 33.8% share, whereas financials and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 72 million shares. It has an AUM of $647.6 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)



iShares Bitcoin Trust raked in $3 billion in capital last week. It seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin and has been the most traded Bitcoin ETF since its launch. It enables investors to access Bitcoin within a traditional brokerage account. The fund charges 25 bps in annual fees from investors. IBIT has AUM of $87.5 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 50 million shares (read: IBIT on Fire: Inside BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Rise).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $3 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.3% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each. It charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has an AUM of $701.8 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 6.7 million shares. VOO sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA)



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF saw inflows of $1.5 billion. It seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Ethereum. ETHA is managed by the world’s largest asset manager and leverages a multi-year technology integration developed with Coinbase Prime, the world’s largest institutional digital asset custodian. ETHA has AUM of $8.5 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 31 million shares. It charges 25 bps in annual fees (read: Ethereum ETFs Surging Rapidly: What Lies Ahead?).



Simplify Government Money Market ETF (SBIL)



Simplify Government Money Market ETF pulled in about $1.2 billion in capital last week. It seeks current income consistent with liquidity and stability of principal and operates as a government money market fund pursuant to Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Simplify Government Money Market ETF charges 15 bps in annual fees and has amassed $1.2 billion in its asset base since its debut in July.

