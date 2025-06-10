5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

ETFs across various categories pulled in $5.6 billion in capital last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to $452 billion. Though U.S. equity ETFs recorded $2.4 billion in outflows, U.S. fixed-income ETFs led with $3.1 billion in inflows, followed by $2.7 billion into international fixed-income ETFs and $2.65 billion into international equity ETFs.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF SGOV, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, and iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG and YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF MSTY dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street rallied last week with major indices near record highs. The S&P 500 closed above 6,000 for the first time since late February, buoyed by solid jobs data, which calmed worries about the economy. The economy added more-than-expected 139,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2%.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index turned positive for the first time since Feb. 21 last week after an impressive rally in May (read: Nasdaq Turns Positive in 2025: ETFs to Ride the Rally).



Meanwhile, the decline in Treasury yields has raised the appeal for bond ETFs. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note saw its biggest one-day decline on June 4 since April 14. The 10-year yields touched 4.36% before climbing to 4.50% to end the last week.



We have detailed the ETFs below.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is the top asset creator, pulling in $1.4 billion in capital last week. It offers broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds by tracking the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF holds 12,558 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 8.17 years and an effective duration of 5.80 years. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has AUM of $125.5 billion and an average daily volume of 9 million shares. It charges 3 bps in annual fees.



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accumulated around $1.3 billion in its asset base last week. It offers exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities less than or equal to three months. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF follows the ICE 0-3 Month US Treasury Securities Index with an average maturity of 0.10 years and an effective duration of 0.10 years. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has AUM of $48.3 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 11.6 million shares. SGOV charges 9 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).



Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ Trust raked in $1.3 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with an AUM of $338 billion and an average daily volume of 48.5 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Mag 7 ETFs Surge: Will the Rally Keep Rolling?).



iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF saw an inflow of $989.5 million last week. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. high-yield corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF holds 1,269 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 3.70 years and an effective duration of 2.94 years. It is one of the most widely used high-yield bond ETFs, with AUM of $16.9 billion and an average daily volume of 38 million shares. HYG charges 49 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a High risk outlook.



YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY)



YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has gathered $741.4 million in its asset base. It is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on MicroStrategy (MSTR). MSTY pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of MSTR. It has AUM of $4.5 billion and trade in average dialy volume of 13 million shares. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF charges 99 bps in annual fees (read: High-Yield ETFs: Big Payouts, Bigger Trade-Offs?).



