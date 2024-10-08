5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

ETFs across various categories pulled in $28.2 billion in capital last week, pushing the year-to-date inflows to $694 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $10.3 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $8.6 billion in international equity ETFs and $5.8 billion in fixed-income ETFs.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI dominated the top creation list last week.



The tensions in the Middle East intensified last week following Iran's missile attack on Israel. Iran launched about 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israel on Oct. 1, leading to growing fears of retaliation from Israel. The attack has accelerated tensions in the Middle East region, leading to risk-off trade. But blockbuster job reports regained investors’ confidence in the health of the economy, pushing stocks higher. Wall Street managed to end the week on a positive note after brutal trading early in the week.



The latest jobs data showed the biggest jump in six months in September, a drop in the unemployment rate and solid wage increases, pointing to a resilient economy. The United States added 254,000 jobs last month, up from a revised 159,000 in August, and unemployment dipped to 4.1% from 4.2% in August. All three major benchmarks notched their fourth straight positive weeks. Notably, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new all-time high.



Coming to the international market, the Chinese stock market was the top gainer driven by the stimulus blitz, which includes interest rate cuts and freeing-up of cash for banks. This plowed billions of dollars into the ETFs targeting China stocks (read: A Few Reasons to Buy China ETFs Now).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $7.2 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $530.6 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. IVV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $3.7 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials and healthcare round off the next two spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: S&P 500's Best Nine-Month Since 1997: Winning ETFs & Stocks).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.6 million shares. It has AUM of $525.1 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)



iShares China Large-Cap ETF accumulated $2.6 billion last week. It offers exposure to large companies in China by tracking the FTSE China 50 Index. It holds 50 stocks in its basket with a slight tilt toward the top three firms. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has key holdings in the consumer discretionary sector with 38.1% share, while financials (27.5%) and communication (17.3%) round off the next two spots.



iShares China Large-Cap ETF has AUM of $7.7 billion and an expense ratio of 0.74%. It trades in an average daily volume of 44 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has pulled in $1.4 billion in capital. It provides concentrated exposure to China-based companies whose primary business, or businesses, is focused on Internet and Internet-related technology. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF tracks the CSI China Overseas Internet Index and holds 33 securities in its basket, with a higher concentration on the top three firms.



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has amassed $8 billion in its asset base and charges 70 bps in annual fees from investors. KWEB trades in an average daily volume of 23 million shares and currently has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF saw inflow of $3869 million in capital. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 3,656 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare and financials.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. VTI has amassed $440.4 billion in its asset base and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

