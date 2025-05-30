Middle-class families seeking affordable locales where they can thrive are in luck. A new study from Livability has identified 15 Northeastern cities as among the best places to live in the United States. And five of these cities have homes for sale that can fit into your budget.

From that list, GOBankingRates selected five cities with median home values of under $350,000 and high livability scores. Keep reading to find out which five Northeastern cities are among the most livable for middle-class families.

Warwick, Rhode Island

LivScore: 761

761 Population: 83,376

83,376 Median home value: $332,783

Pittsburgh

LivScore: 727

727 Population: 310,519

310,519 Median home value: $206,135

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

LivScore: 696

696 Population: 79,259

79,259 Median home value: $249,745

Lynchburg, Virginia

LivScore: 687

687 Population: 79,905

79,905 Median home value: $227,528

Roanoke, Virginia

LivScore: 636

636 Population: 97,683

97,683 Median home value: $197,134

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Northeast

