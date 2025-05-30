Middle-class families seeking affordable locales where they can thrive are in luck. A new study from Livability has identified 15 Northeastern cities as among the best places to live in the United States. And five of these cities have homes for sale that can fit into your budget.
From that list, GOBankingRates selected five cities with median home values of under $350,000 and high livability scores. Keep reading to find out which five Northeastern cities are among the most livable for middle-class families.
Warwick, Rhode Island
- LivScore: 761
- Population: 83,376
- Median home value: $332,783
Pittsburgh
- LivScore: 727
- Population: 310,519
- Median home value: $206,135
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- LivScore: 696
- Population: 79,259
- Median home value: $249,745
Lynchburg, Virginia
- LivScore: 687
- Population: 79,905
- Median home value: $227,528
Roanoke, Virginia
- LivScore: 636
- Population: 97,683
- Median home value: $197,134
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Northeast
