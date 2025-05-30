Personal Finance

5 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Northeast

May 30, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Middle-class families seeking affordable locales where they can thrive are in luck. A new study from Livability has identified 15 Northeastern cities as among the best places to live in the United States. And five of these cities have homes for sale that can fit into your budget

From that list, GOBankingRates selected five cities with median home values of under $350,000 and high livability scores. Keep reading to find out which five Northeastern cities are among the most livable for middle-class families.

Warwick Rhode Island

Warwick, Rhode Island

  • LivScore: 761
  • Population: 83,376
  • Median home value: $332,783

Pittsburgh traffic trails on the highway junction between Fort Duquesne and Fort Pitt bridges.

Pittsburgh

  • LivScore: 727
  • Population: 310,519
  • Median home value: $206,135

Bethlehem Pennsylvania main street

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

  • LivScore: 696
  • Population: 79,259
  • Median home value: $249,745
Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia

  • LivScore: 687
  • Population: 79,905
  • Median home value: $227,528
High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

Roanoke, Virginia

  • LivScore: 636
  • Population: 97,683
  • Median home value: $197,134

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

