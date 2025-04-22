There are over 100 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings this week. That includes two of the Magnificent 7 stocks, Tesla and Alphabet.

But while the Mag 7 stocks get all the publicity, there are other companies that investors should also be watching this week which will give insight into what is happening in the economy, with tariffs, the consumer, and the AI Revolution.

Gold Miners in the Spotlight This Week

Gold is hitting new highs. How much will free cash flows increase for the gold miners? There are several gold mining companies reporting earnings this week so we may find out.

Not everything is doom and gloom out there. Two of these 5 stocks are actually in the green this year.

Will the earnings beats even matter this week or will guidance rule? We are about to find out.

5 Most Important Earnings Charts to Watch Right Now

1. CME Group ( CME )

CME Group is an earnings all-star. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was way back in 2020. Unlike many stocks, shares of CME Group are up 12.8% year-to-date. CME Group is at new 5-year highs.

CME Group isn’t cheap but it’s not at nose bleed levels with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.9.

Should you hide out in CME Group in 2025?

2. Vertiv Holdings Co. ( VRT )

Vertiv is an AI Revolution play as it makes racks and other products for data centers. Vertiv has beat on earnings 8 quarters in a row.

Shares of Vertiv are down 40.5% year-to-date. It’s gotten cheaper. Vertiv now has a forward P/E of 21.2. It had been trading at 40x last year.

Is there anything Vertiv can say to soothe the nervous market about the future of AI and data centers?

3. Newmont Corp. ( NEM )

Newmont is one of the largest gold miners in the world. Newmont has beat on earnings 3 out of the last 4 quarters.

Shares of Newmont are up big this year, as gold has soared to new highs. It is up 43.6% year-to-date, but isn’t yet at a new all-time high. Newmont is still cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of just 14.4.

What will Newmont do with all its free cash flow?

4. Pool Corp. ( POOL )

Pool Corp. has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares are down 11% year-to-date. But Pool Corp isn’t cheap. It still trades with a forward P/E of 27.

Earnings are expected to rise 2% this year.

What will be the impact of the tariffs on Pool Corp’s earnings, if anything?

5. Whirlpool Corp. ( WHR )

Whirlpool Corp. has only missed twice in the last 5 years but one of those came in 2024. Shares of Whirlpool are down 32.7% year-to-date and are sitting at a 5-year low.

Earnings are expected to be down 24% in 2025. Whirlpool is cheap on a forward P/E basis with a P/E of just 8.5.

Whirlpool was already impacted by tariffs in the first Trump Administration. What will it say this week?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of VRT in Zacks Value Investor portfolio and her own personal portfolio.]

