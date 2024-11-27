5 Most Expensive ZIP Codes for Renters

The median cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,534, but you’ll have to spend about four times as much to rent in all of the priciest ZIP codes for renters. According a recent Zumper National Rent Report, renting in one of these ZIP codes now costs over $6,000. Unsurprisingly, four of the five most expensive ZIP codes are located in New York City.

Here’s a look how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom in the priciest ZIP codes for renters.

10007 (New York: Tribeca, Civic Center)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,288

10282 (New York: Battery Park City)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,150

10013 (New York: Tribeca, Little Italy, Chinatown)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,129

96753 (Maui, Hawaii: Kihei)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,091

10014 (New York: West Village)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,030

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

