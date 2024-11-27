News & Insights

5 Most Expensive ZIP Codes for Renters

November 27, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

The median cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,534, but you’ll have to spend about four times as much to rent in all of the priciest ZIP codes for renters. According a recent Zumper National Rent Report, renting in one of these ZIP codes now costs over $6,000. Unsurprisingly, four of the five most expensive ZIP codes are located in New York City.

Here’s a look how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom in the priciest ZIP codes for renters.

New York, Old buildings in Tribeca district, with distinctive roof cornices and external fire escape.

10007 (New York: Tribeca, Civic Center)

  • Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,288

Lower Manhattan skyline seen from Battery Park.

10282 (New York: Battery Park City)

  • Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,150

Chinatown in Lower Manhattan, New York City, USA.

10013 (New York: Tribeca, Little Italy, Chinatown)

  • Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,129
Kihei-HI

96753 (Maui, Hawaii: Kihei)

  • Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,091
View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

10014 (New York: West Village)

  • Median 1-bedroom rent: $6,030

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Expensive ZIP Codes for Renters

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

