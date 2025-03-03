5 Most Expensive and Surprising Items Left in Celebrity Wills

Celebrities garner a lot of attention while they are alive, but many continue to make headlines even after they die — especially when it comes to their wealth. The contents of many celebrity wills are fascinating not only for the lavish bequeaths they contain, but occasionally, for their general quirkiness.

Here’s a look at some of the most expensive and/or surprising items left in celebrity wills. Also find out how to make your own valid will without overspending.

Leona Helmsley

New York’s notorious “Queen of Mean,” Leona Helmsley, passed away in 2007 with an estimated $8 billion fortune. The real estate mogul and business woman, who was famously harsh with her employees and looked down on the “little people” of the world, served 18 months in jail in 1989 for “arrogant” tax evasion.

But even with her colorful life, her will made some of the biggest headlines when it was revealed that she left $2 million for her dog, but nothing for two of her grandchildren, according to Certainty Estate Planners Limited.

Harry Houdini

While world-famous magician Harry Houdini didn’t leave a notable extravagance in his will, he did include an unusual instruction. Houdini’s will requested that his wife hold a seance once per year after his death, and included a unique 10-digit code that he would supposedly use to identify himself in the afterlife. His wife acceded to this request for the first 10 years following his death, but Houdini was reportedly never contacted.

Napoleon Bonaparte

In his day, Napoleon was as big a celebrity as anyone appearing on TMZ today. The little general with the appetite for conquest ultimately ended his life in exile, but before he passed, he drafted a will with a curious final request. According to Redwood Financial, Napoleon stipulated that upon his death, his head was to be shaved, with his hair distributed among all of his friends.

Howard Hughes

Billionaire recluse, aviation pioneer, filmmaker and all-around eccentric Howard Hughes died in 1976 with one of the largest estates in history. Valued at $2.5 billion at the time, that sum is closer to $55 billion in today’s dollars when adjusted for inflation, according to Kantor LLP.

As one might imagine, given an estate of that staggering size, Hughes’ money was fought over for decades, with the final settlement coming in 2010 — 34 years after his death. Part of the reason for the long struggle was the fact Howard Hughes, in spite of being one of the richest people in history, didn’t leave a will.

Prince

The late musician Prince was another of a surprisingly high number of wealthy celebrities who died without even a will, let alone more advanced estate planning documents. As with Howard Hughes, Prince’s estate was fought over for years, finally being settled six years after his death, in 2022.

At a value of $156.4 million, Prince’s estate was ultimately distributed in a complex manner to his surviving heirs and New York music company Primary Wave, which had bought out the interest of three of Prince’s oldest heirs, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Honorable Mentions: Luis Carlos de Noronha Cabral da Camara and an Anonymous British Donor

While there are plenty of eye-raising provisions — and staggering sums — in the wills of famous Americans, bequests can be just as startling overseas, according to reports in The Guardian.

In 2001, Luis Carlos de Noronha Cabral da Camara left his fortune of a few hundred thousand dollars to 70 strangers randomly drawn from a Lisbon phone directory.

This odd way to distribute wealth may only be topped by an anonymous British donor in 1928, who gave his entire estate to his country. The one provision was that it could not be used unless it was enough to pay off the entire national debt. Although currently valued north of 350 million British pounds, or about $441,000, the country can’t touch the money since the national debt is over 1.5 trillion GBP.

In other words, it appears likely that this sizable bequest will continue to grow in value but never be distributed.

