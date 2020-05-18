5 Most-Bought ETFs Since Market Bottom

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

ETF investors have poured some $119 billion of net assets into U.S.-listed ETFs so far this year, putting creations roughly at twice the pace seen this time a year earlier.

U.S. equity ETFs and U.S. fixed income ETFs have battled it out for asset flow leader status, with the first now taking in about $48 billion this year, and the latter a close second, with net inflows of $43 billion.

But since March 23, when the Federal Reserve committed to providing ample liquidity across a variety of assets, and markets seem to have found a bottom, no ETF has gathered more assets than the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD).

The most popular ETFs since March 23 to date include:

Sources: ETF.com, FactSet data

Fed buying of corporate bond ETFs didn’t really begin until last week, but investors had been piling into both LQD and into the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) in anticipation of Fed liquidity support. These two ETFs alone picked up more than $18 billion in fresh net assets in less than two months.

The Fed is also partly behind the demand for the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), but not as a buyer. Recent comments from the Central Bank on just how uncertain the economic outlook is have helped push gold prices to highs not seen since 2013. Ultra-low rates and an outlook for a pickup in inflation have also underpinned the gold market. Investors have been buying the precious metal ETF as a safe haven in an environment filled with economic turmoil and unknowns.

From an equity sector perspective, health care is standing out. Health care is the second strongest S&P 500 sector year to date, and since March 23, it has rallied more than 27%. Demand for everything from treatment, to new vaccines and drugs to combat COVID-19, to medical equipment has supported health care stocks, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) is the most traded vehicle in this segment, picking up $4.5 billion in net assets since March 23.

And then there’s oil. The oil market has been among the most volatile in recent weeks, as shelter-in-place and an economic shutdown extenuate the supply/demand balance of the oil market. About a month ago, awash in massive supplies globally, oil prices traded at negative levels for the first time.

Cheap oil triggered massive bottom-picking buying, and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was the biggest beneficiary of that wave of demand. USO—the most traded vehicle offering the closest to spot oil price performance an investor could get—pushed the ETF against position limits, as well as completely out of issues to share.

Since USO closed to creations in late April, investors have had to turn to other oil ETFs for access, but between March 23 and April 22, USO picked up more than $4.4 billion in net new assets.

