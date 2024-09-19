5 Most Affordable Off-Season Vacation Spots for Retirees in the South

With the high cost of living and soaring prices on everything from groceries to gas, traveling might seem out of the question, especially for retirees living on a fixed income or relying on Social Security. But there are ways to explore new destinations while staying on a budget — like traveling off-season to avoid the crowds and save money.

Here are five vacation spots in the South for retirees to consider.

Brevard, North Carolina

Located in Transylvania County, Brevard, North Carolina, is a small town with just 7,777 residents, but it’s filled with unforgettable outdoor adventures, quaint shops, breweries with food trucks and the infamous waterfalls. There are over 250 in the area, earning the town the nickname “Land of Waterfalls,” which is a main draw for tourists. In addition, travelers can enjoy Pisgah National Forest, a 500,000-acre wonderland of scenic trails, rivers, more waterfalls and stunning landscapes. Off-season starts after mid-November, so start planning! You can score deals on motels as low as $56 during the off-peak time.

Destin, Florida

Destin, Florida, is a playground for retirees. It is known for its golf courses, world-class fishing, white sparkling beaches and emerald green waters. The area has a relaxing vibe, warm year-round weather and a three-month slow season between November and February, so there’s plenty of time to enjoy it.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Nestled near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is the park’s main entry point and the go-to spot for travelers to stay while visiting the area. The town of only 3,750 welcomes 14 million people who visit the area each year, according to the city’s website. Gatlinburg is a charming mountain resort packed with restaurants serving classic Southern dishes, bars and must-see attractions like the Gatlinburg SkyBridge and the Space Needle. Spring is considered the off-season and a good time to enjoy cheaper rates.

Tupelo, Mississippi

While over 600,000 Elvis fans visit Graceland annually in Memphis, his birth city, Tupelo, Mississippi, is not to be missed. There, you’ll find numerous statues honoring the icon and a museum dedicated to the legend where you can learn more about his life. So, if you’re a big fan of the “King of Rock n Roll,” shake, rattle and roll your way to Tupelo. But there’s more to see and do.

The city is known for its booming food scene, where foodies can delight in any cuisine, including Cajun, home-cooked Southern, BBQ and Middle Eastern. Tupelo also has a vibrant nightlife and cool dive bars where you can appreciate live music.

According to Kayak, hotels are cheapest in January, but the city offers many budget-friendly activities, such as parks and museums, year-round.

Savannah, Georgia

With its cobblestone streets, parks draped with Spanish moss, historical background and stunning sights, Savannah has a charming allure that captures the attention of 17 million visitors a year. The city offers many attractions, such as a lively art scene, a beautiful, walkable waterfront with shops, historic buildings and restaurants, and Bonaventure Cemetery, which has a 150-year history. January to February are the low-season months when travelers can take advantage of lower rates.

