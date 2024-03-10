5 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in San Francisco

If you’re looking to buy a home in San Francisco, it shouldn’t be a surprise that it’s expensive. According to Redfin, the average sales price of a home in San Francisco in January 2024 was $1.31 million, up 7.6% from the previous year. However, some cheaper options are available if that’s not exactly in your budget.

Keep reading as we look into five affordable San Francisco neighborhoods you should consider during your home search.

1. Excelsior

If you’re looking for a diverse area of the city that’s great for families and young professionals, look no further than Excelsior. While not necessarily a steal, prices are below the city’s median at $1.15 million. Consisting of a mixture of different cultures, the food scene in Excelsior is a big draw. You’ll find everything from Hawaiian-style BBQ to Mexican to Filipino cuisine. If you need to get to other parts of the city, the BART is easily accessible from most parts of this neighborhood.

2. Bayview

If you hope to be close to downtown and the water, look no further than the Bayview neighborhood. Because of the many green spaces available, such as Hilltop Park and India Basin Shoreline Park, Bayview is great for families. With its median home price at $930k, this is a much more affordable option than other parts of the city.

3. Bernal Heights

Bernal Heights is slightly less expensive than other neighborhoods in San Francisco. With the median sales price being $1.27 million, you’ll save a little money compared to other parts of the city. However, unlike Bernal Heights, most places won’t have great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

One of the biggest draws for this neighborhood is that it gives off a small-town feel. This is something not overly common in major metropolitan areas. A wide range of homes are available, from more modern condominiums to Victorian-style homes.

4. Visitacion Valley

Residents of Visitacion Valley consider their neighborhood one of the best-kept secrets San Francisco has to offer. With average home prices around $929k, it’s a much more affordable area of the city. Even though it’s been one of the more neglected in terms of funding and development, this area doesn’t lack rich history, great architecture, and amazing food.

5. Outer Sunset

Also known as “The Avenues” by the locals, Outer Sunset comes in at the city’s median home price of $1.3 million. Located within walking distance of Golden Gate Park and Ocean Beach, this section of the city is one of the safest. Outer Sunset is a great area for families because it has some of the city’s highest-rated public and private schools.

