5 Most-Affordable Cities for Food Lovers

If you love good food, checking out a city’s dining scene is likely a priority when traveling. The only problem is that highly-rated dining experiences can sometimes be overwhelming when you have to put your money where your mouth is.

However, a few major cities still offer great meals for under $100 for two people, according to a study by The Cookie Rookie — proof that it’s not necessary to overspend to enjoy quality dining that pleases your palate.

Check out these five most affordable cities for food lovers — ranked on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most affordable.

1. Denver

Foodie score: 8.05

Denver has a high foodie score due to factors such as the cost of a meal, the number of instagram-worthy restaurants at different price points. A three-course dining experience for two in one of Denver’s mid-range restaurants is priced at $80, with cuisine options including Mexican, Vietnamese, Japanese-Italian fusion and French. Additionally, you’ll find about 167 mid-range restaurants per 100,000 people. The Colorado capital also boasts a robust Instagram food scene with 423,299 posts.

2. Las Vegas

Foodie score: 7.59

The cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant in Las Vegas is a bit cheaper than in Denver — $75 versus $80. It also has more dining options — 243 mid-range dining spots per 100,000 people. With a population of over 640,000, that adds up to more than 1,400 options in this price range. Plus, the city serves up all kinds of international cuisine, including French, German, Mediterranean and Japanese. And while its Instagram presence isn’t as impressive as Denver’s, there are still over 291,000 foodie posts.

3. Nashville, Tenn.

Foodie score: 5.58

Even though Nashville’s foodie score isn’t as high as the others, it still made The Cookie Rookie’s top 10 list of “The USA’s Foodie Capitals.” You’ll find 92 mid-range restaurants per 100,000 people. Considering the population is about 2.1 million, that’s over 1,900 options. A three-course mid-range dining experience for two is priced at $80, with a wide range of international cuisine available, including Korean, Egyptian, Turkish and Ethiopian.

4. San Diego

Foodie score: 6.09

A three-course dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant in San Diego is $88. And with 92 mid-range restaurants per 100,000 people — including Vietnamese, Filipino, Japanese and Italian options — that’s approximately 1,270 dining opportunities. San Diego also has quite an Instagram-worthy food scene with 339,650 posts.

5. Chicago

Foodie score: 6.55

Eating a three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant in The Windy City will cost just a bit more at $95, but it’s likely worth it. Cuisine choices are abundant and include Italian, French, Mediterranean and Japanese. If you want to spend less and you eat like a local, try some of the food Chicago is famous for, including the Chicago dog, Italian beef sandwich, deep-dish pizza or fried chicken. The food scene must be incredible — after all, nearly 1 million food-focused Instagram posts highlight Chicago’s diverse dining options.

