5 Most Affordable Beach Trips on the West Coast in 2025

The West Coast is known for many things: Palm trees. Psychedelic rock. Tupac Shakur. Joan Didion. Gorgeous beaches. However, the perception is that visiting one of those glamorous, one-of-a-kind West Coast beaches is going to cost you big time.

The good news? A trip to the beach doesn’t have to feel like a stroll down Rodeo Drive — at least not when it comes to cost.

There are several beaches across the West Coast that offer natural beauty, low-cost activities and budget-friendly lodging and dining. GOBankingRates slathered on the sunscreen and took a look at some of the most affordable beach trips on the West Coast.

1. Oceanside, California

The beauty of this coastal town is right in its name. Located near the Camp Pendleton military base, Oceanside has worked hard to attract more tourists — often by emphasizing affordability. That means plenty of low-cost or free activities like surfing, fishing off the Oceanside Pier, bike riding and whale watching during migration season. Art lovers can visit the Oceanside Museum of Art and the California Surf Museum — yes, there really is a museum dedicated to surfing.

2. Huntington Beach, California

The waves are so totally awesome in Huntington Beach that the town has been nicknamed “Surf City USA.” Even more groovy? Vacationing in Huntington is considered cheaper — and less crowded — than Santa Monica or Los Angeles. The town is known for its consistent surf, wide beaches, and laid-back atmosphere. If you want to try riding the waves, you can rent a wetsuit and take surfing lessons at a reasonable cost. There’s also the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum and the Surfing Walk of Fame, where top surfers have left their handprints and footprints for fans to admire.

3. Cannon Beach, Oregon

Looking for an affordable beach getaway where your four-legged friend is as welcome as you are? You and your canine companions can have a tail-wagging good time at Cannon Beach, which offers plenty of dog-friendly hotels as well as a shoreline that allows leashed pooches to patrol. You’ll enjoy four miles of walkable beach, including views of Haystack Rock, one of the most iconic natural landmarks on the Oregon Coast. The town also boasts a vibrant arts scene, with numerous free galleries and frequent local festivals throughout the summer.

4. Ruby Beach, Washington

The state of Washington has a reputation for being gray and dour (the Twilight movies certainly didn’t help with that), but that’s only because people haven’t experienced the majesty of its dramatic sea stacks, unique driftwood formations, and reddish sand. It’s a great option for beachgoers who prefer rugged, natural beauty to the manicured beaches farther south. You’ll find hiking trails, tide pools full of starfish and crabs, and no entrance fee beyond the cost to enter the national park, which covers several beaches and trails.

5. Alki Beach, Washington

Known as the birthplace of Seattle (no, the city wasn’t founded in a coffee shop), Alki Beach offers stunning views and a laid-back, nostalgic charm that’s hard to beat — especially for the price. You can pack a picnic, warm yourself over a fire pit, stroll the shoreline, or savor the panoramic views of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound, not to mention downtown Seattle. Food and drink can be found nearby, but many of the beach’s best features — like the views and atmosphere — are completely free.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Affordable Beach Trips on the West Coast in 2025

