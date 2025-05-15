5 Most Affordable Beach Trips in the South in 2025

There’s a lot of sightseeing to be done in the American South, from the haunted, historical streets of New Orleans to the majesty of Dollywood. The food. The music. The beaches. No, that’s not a typo, there are beaches in the South that are worthy of being your next fun-in-the-sun vacation. Best of all, many offer a ton of sunshine and adventure while being surprisingly easy on your bank account.

Learn More: I’m a Frugal Shopper: I Never Do These 8 Things

For You: 8 Hidden Financial Leaks That Are Costing You Thousands — and How To Fix Them

GOBankingRates whipped on our shades and put the top down on the car to take a trip down South in search of the most affordable beach destinations.

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is one of the more popular beach destinations in the country for good reason. There’s a bustling boardwalk, live music and dancing, as well as mini-golf, water sports, and the famous SkyWheel, which, at 187′ high, is not for the height-averse.

If you’re worried that all this fun will cost a fortune, fear not. You can find free events at The Market Common, like movies under the stars, carriage rides, and concerts on the green. There are restaurants and lodgings available to suit nearly every budget.

2. Destin, Florida

Destin offers sugar-white sands and emerald-colored waters so beautiful that they helped earn the region it’s nickname: Emerald Coast. If you’ve been wanting to learn how to fish or sharpen your skills, why not do it in “the world’s luckiest fishing village”? There’s also a plethora of gorgeous beaches to explore, whether you’re a swimmer, sunbather or napper.

You’ll also find bars, seafood shacks, cruises, and water sports available at a variety of price points. Attractions like Harborwalk Village and the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park offer family-friendly fun that won’t break the bank. Vacation rentals are abundant at varying prices, with deals especially common in the off-season.

3. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores feels like multiple vacations in one, with varying unique ecosystems spanning over 6,000 acres, including beaches, marshes and woodlands — along with native wildlife ranging from alligators to a variety of birds. You can explore it all via trails and boardwalks, whether you choose to hoof it or take advantage of the complimentary bike-share program.

You don’t have to splurge on a fancy hotel room, either. Affordable stays include cabins, campgrounds, and The Lodge at Gulf State Park.

4. Sylvan Beach Park, Texas

Located in La Porte, just outside of Houston, Sylvan Beach Park offers calmer waters that make it easier for people who want to swim. After a dip, enjoy a picnic or go fishing from the pier. There’s also a boat ramp and an air-conditioned pavilion for those hot afternoons.

If you get your timing right, you could even catch the annual Sylvan Beach Festival Crawfish Jam, a beloved local event featuring food, music and family-friendly activities. Bonus: Parking is free, which helps keep costs low.

5. Clearwater, Florida

Overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and Clearwater Bay, Clearwater Beach draws locals and visitors alike — in no small part because it’s so inexpensive. There’s low-cost public transportation via the Clearwater Jolley Trolley, and a trip on the Clearwater Ferry doubles as a sightseeing tour.

Read Next: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

Don’t miss the free sunset parties every evening at Pier 60, complete with street performers and local vendors. For even more value, buy a Tampa Bay CityPASS, which offers discounted admission to attractions such as the Florida Aquarium and Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Affordable Beach Trips in the South in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.