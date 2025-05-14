5 Most Affordable Beach Trips in the Midwest in 2025

When you imagine the splendors of the Midwest, you probably picture a summer fair filled with food that makes your mouth water. You might think of hikes through lush green parks and flower-covered trails. But the beach? That’s usually reserved for warmer coasts, right? Wrong — don’tcha know.

In addition to friendly locals and some of the cheesiest comfort food in the country, the Midwest is home to some gorgeous — and better yet, affordable — beaches. If you’re planning a beach trip this season, why not go to a place where you can hit up a town fair and then catch some waves? (But don’t go swimming too soon after eating, naturally.)

1. Bradford Beach — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

As one of the more accessible beaches in the country, Bradford Beach is a perfect place for everyone in your family or friend group to cool off. Beach-friendly wheelchairs are available to rent, and there’s a permanent concrete ramp that makes it easy for everyone to reach the shore. Meanwhile, you can join a pick-up game of volleyball — and yes, recreating that scene from Top Gun (you know the one) is completely free. Strolling the boardwalk or walking the shoreline is perfect for people- and bird-watching alike. There are plenty of ways to enjoy a full day here at little to no cost.

2. Holland State Park Beach — Holland, Michigan

There’s a reason that Sufjan Stevens penned an ode to Holland in his album about the beauty of Michigan — it’s a tranquil, postcard-worthy location, with beaches that allow you to stroll, sun yourself, or host an impromptu picnic. You can skip out to Holland State Park and take in “Big Red,” the Holland Harbor Lighthouse from the stunning white sands of the beach below. And if you’re looking for a truly unique experience, you can travel through the concrete tunnel that runs beneath a towering sand dune. It’s a low-cost adventure with a big payoff.

3. Montrose Beach — Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is famous for deep-dish pizza, architecture, and jazz — but it also offers 26 miles of open, public lakefront, including multiple free beaches. The best things in life, like swimming, sailing, jogging, or even just people-watching are free on these beaches. Montrose Beach stands out since it’s both dog-friendly and also the largest beach in the city. If you want a vibrant city beach that still feels like a budget-friendly escape, this is it.

4. Indiana Dunes State Park Beach — Chesterton, Indiana

If you’re an avid hiker looking to get your steps in around a natural habitat that will take your breath away, Indiana Dunes delivers. Located along 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, this park boasts over 50 miles of trails through scenic woodlands, wetlands and prairies. After exploring, relax on the expansive sandy beach — it’s a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, or simply catching your breath. Entrance fees are modest, making this a solid low-cost option for nature lovers.

5. Afton State Park Beach — Hastings, Minnesota

While other travelers are exploring Minnesota’s more famous lakes, people who crave peace and quiet will find the lesser-known Afton State Park Beach nestled along the St. Croix River. This spot is perfect for peaceful walks, riverside reading, or picnicking with loved ones. There’s a small day-use fee, but the serenity is well worth it. For those craving calm over crowds, Afton is a hidden gem.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Most Affordable Beach Trips in the Midwest in 2025

