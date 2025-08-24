5 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years -- Including Nvidia and Palantir

Key Points One of these monster stocks has gained 385% in the past year.

Another offers a growing dividend that recently yielded 6.1%.

I'm about to suggest some very promising "monster" stocks you might want to hold over the coming decade. They're not all monster-ish in the same way, as you'll see, but they each have great potential to deliver a monstrously wonderful performance in the years ahead.

Read on, to see which one(s) seem like they'd be a good fit for you and your long-term portfolio.

1. Palantir Technologies

Let's start with Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), a specialist in artificial intelligence (AI) software. The most monstrous thing about it is its performance in recent years. For example, despite having sunk some 15%-plus in the past week, its average annual gain over the past three years is 165%! Over the past year, its shares have gained an incredible 385%. And year-to-date (it's only August), they've more than doubled.

That's enough to make anyone want to jump into the stock, but hold on -- because its valuation is also monstrous. Yes, if everything goes to plan, it could still serve investors well. But it's priced for perfection, and things don't always turn out perfectly. So I can't recommend buying it now, but if you already own it, you might hold -- or, to play it safer, perhaps sell part of your position to lock in those gains.

In your deliberations, know that Palantir, co-founded by Trump ally Peter Thiel, has been favored by the Trump administration and its software may be helping it collect and process data on Americans and immigrants. The U.S. military is a big customer, too.

2. DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) also sports impressive trailing returns, averaging annual gains of 56% over the past three years. It, too, has seen its valuation grow quite high, with a recent price-to-sales ratio of 9.3, well above its five-year average of 4.2.

It's been growing well and now operates in some 30 countries. Its second-quarter earnings report featured total orders growing by 20% year over year to 761 million, and revenue rising by 25%. Management noted that "...solid execution helped us make our consumer experience more personalized, attract tens of thousands of new merchant partners, and reduce average delivery times. The improvements we made over the last few years continue to compound and helped drive accelerated [year-over-year] growth in monthly active users..."

3. Nvidia

Semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is another monster performer, averaging annual gains of 71% over the past five years and 77% over the past decade. Better still, it doesn't seem wildly overvalued, like some other growth stocks. Its recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39, for example, is on par with its five-year average -- though that number is still on the high side.

Nvidia has long been known as a gaming-chip semiconductor company, but it's gotten a lot more involved in the AI boom and it's been providing chips for data centers -- which are increasingly needed for AI and other technologies. The company has cut some deals with the Trump administration that might serve it and its shareholders well, too.

4. Altria Group

The next monster stock is perhaps an unexpected one: tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO). Before you hit the snooze button, know that it's up some 37% over the past year and it offers a fat dividend, recently yielding 6.1%. It's been hiking that payout, too. Its total annual payout was recently $4.08 per share, for example, up from $3.00 in 2018 and $2.17 in 2015.

This can be a great stock to buy and/or hold simply for the generous (and growing) income it provides. But it's not a stock to buy and forget. Know that smoking rates in the U.S. have fallen considerably and that doesn't bode well for Altria's future. The company has been investing in smokeless products, though, which may make up for losses in cigarettes. (It has been having success in raising prices for its offerings, too.)

5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Finally, there's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). It's not just a giant semiconductor company -- it's a special one, because while most such companies only design chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing actually manufactures them. It's the biggest chip maker by far -- with a recent market share of 67.6%.

The company's growth potential is enormous, given that semiconductors are now used in all kinds of things, including cars and refrigerators -- and AI, of course. The company expects its AI accelerator revenue to double in this year alone. But some worry that the Trump administration might want to take a bite out of its business.

Give any or all of these stocks some consideration for your long-term portfolio. They might help your money grow like gangbusters.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Altria Group, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

