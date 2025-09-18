5 Money Stresses Each Generation Feels When Planning Travel as a Group

According to a survey from Experian, only a quarter of travelers stated that their friend group had set a budget in advance before a trip. The survey also discovered that most travelers are likely to spend more money than they originally planned when traveling with friends, with Gen Z and millennials taking the lead by admitting that they would most likely go 50% over budget. While going away as a group can be an exciting experience, there are financial concerns for every generation when planning a trip together.

GOBankingRates spoke with travel experts who had experience with vacationers of all ages about the top money stresses that they feel when planning a group trip. Below are five common money stresses that every generation faces when planning a group travel experience.

Setting a Budget for the Trip

“One type of money stress that every generation feels when planning a group trip is creating the general group budget,” said Steve Schwab, travel expert and CEO of Casago. “With pretty much every group, there are going to be varying incomes and levels of wealth among the individuals.” Every generation faces this financial struggle when organizing a group trip since each person is willing and able to spend a different amount of money on the trip.

It can also be challenging for some people to be transparent about how much they can afford because they may not want to bring the group down. “People often have a hard time communicating when plans are out of their budget and it can just be awkward to talk about everyone’s individual budget, but that’s an important part of creating a group budget and planning the trip accordingly,” Schwab added.

Splitting Up Expensive Accommodations

Another stressful financial situation that every generation may face when planning a group trip is figuring out how to split the cost of expensive accommodations. Miguel Angel Gongora Meza, founder and director of Evolution Treks Peru, said pressure often begins with accommodations for all generations. He pointed out that many will desire privacy, yet they find themselves in shared rooms to save money. “A single room could be $80 additional a night, but failure to communicate about it will amount to five days of bad sleep,” he added.

Travel experts agree that every generation struggles with splitting accommodations due to budget constraints and differing expectations. Casey Halloran, travel expert and co-founder of Costa Rican Vacations, said groups don’t quibble so much about money, but they fight about surprises. Halloran noted these specific issues with each generation regarding the cost of accommodations:

Gen Z will share rooms to save money, but they despise surprise add-ons at dinner or expensive tours that are brought up at the last minute.

will share rooms to save money, but they despise surprise add-ons at dinner or expensive tours that are brought up at the last minute. Millennials will splurge on experiences, but want clarity on the total per-person cost for a room.

will splurge on experiences, but want clarity on the total per-person cost for a room. Gen X prefers real bedrooms and resents “equal split” if someone else gets the best suite.

prefers real bedrooms and resents “equal split” if someone else gets the best suite. Boomers aim for comfort and they’ll pay for easy access, private transfers and fewer stairs.

aim for comfort and they’ll pay for easy access, private transfers and fewer stairs. Seniors will spend money on travel insurance and try to avoid surprise resort fees.

While the generational expectations for covering accommodations are worth understanding, it’s important to note that the issues could get exacerbated when the group involves people of all ages.

Paying for Certain Pricey Experiences

Meza noted that younger tourists are under pressure to stay up-to-date with experiences that they can’t afford and that older guests tend to pay when they travel in groups with younger relatives. The experts agree that paying for expensive excursions and activities can lead to stress for every generation because individual travelers may have their own expectations for the trip. While one person may be excited to go exploring the popular sights, another might be looking forward to lounging by the pool.

Figuring Out Dining Options or Mobility

Meza noted that figuring out dining options and mobility can be stressful for every generation, but especially for group trips with people of all ages. In his experience, older travelers are more willing to spend money on mobility, ensuring certainty about how they’ll get around, whereas younger passengers may be less concerned about this aspect. He found that it can be difficult for an entire group to agree on figuring out mobility and dining options.

Halloran explained the importance of specifying stairs, walking distances and vehicle types to ensure older travelers aren’t paying for plans they can’t enjoy. Within every group, there may also be dining preferences, as some individuals may not eat certain types of food. These issues could place additional stress on the group trip.

Trusting One Person With Planning

“Working with several different age groups across several different markets, a common theme I see is mostly around the different types of groups who are having the trip planned for them by one main leader of the group, who is trying to get everyone together,” said Brittany Betts, director of public relations and marketing at The 100 Collection. She found that the issue with trusting one main organizer is that the person may want the group to stay in a luxurious house, visit high-end restaurants or spend money on expensive attractions, putting the others in an uncomfortable position.

The primary issue is that others may feel they can’t be fully honest about what they can or can’t afford, as this person is organizing everything. Halloran noted that it helps if the organizer presents the total per-person cost upfront, which includes lodging, transfers, tours and other fees, so that the group knows what to expect.

