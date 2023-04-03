5 Money-Saving Deals at Aldi To Look Out for This Spring

Aldi is not your typical grocery store. It doesn't take coupons of any kind, you have to pay a quarter to use a shopping cart and it doesn't offer free bags. You also won't find banking or check-cashing services, and it doesn't have a pharmacy.

Despite its shortcomings, however, Aldi is known for its low prices. From children's socks to sour cherries, here are five money-saving deals at Aldi to look out for this spring.

Lily & Dan 6-Pair Toddler Socks

Price: $4.49

If you've shopped for socks lately, you know they aren't cheap. However, these Lily & Dan toddler socks are about 75 cents per pair and don't come in drab, uninspired shades like gray, black and white. Instead, you can choose from a variety of colors and prints.

You can also choose low-cut or crew styles and the soles of the socks even have extra cushioning for comfort. Aldi also offers the six-pack of these socks in children's sizes.

At Old Navy, a six-pack of unisex crew socks for toddlers is $9.99, which comes out to about $1.66 per pair or over double what you can buy them for at Aldi.

Dentiguard Children's Licensed Electric Toothbrush

Price: $4.49

Getting your child to build healthful habits can be a struggle, especially when it comes to brushing teeth. If your child doesn't have an electric toothbrush but isn't quite ready for the high-powered, expensive models, a Dentiguard children's electric toothbrush under $5 is perfect. You can choose from assorted designs, including Barbie, Blippi, Moji-Brush or Hot Wheels.

At Walgreens, comparable kid's electric toothbrushes are $6.99 each, which is over $2.50 more.

Welby Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Price: $24.99

Spring is a time for new beginnings, which could mean taking better care of yourself. If you're in the market for a blood pressure monitor, the American Heart Association recommends upper arm monitors over those made for your wrist or finger. You can save a few dollars by purchasing an upper arm blood pressure monitor at Aldi instead of Walmart.

At Walmart, the Equate 4000 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor is $28.84.

Specially Selected Pimento Stuffed Olives

Price: $3.29

With all kinds of holidays coming up this spring, you might want to have a jar or two of pimento-stuffed olives on hand to chop up and add to cream cheese for a cracker spread or add whole to charcuterie boards. Aldi's version costs about 30 cents per ounce. Elsewhere, a 10-ounce jar of pimento-stuffed olives could cost you $5 or more, which is at least 50 cents per ounce.

You might even want to stock up on these. Unopened olives in a jar will stay fresh for up to two whole years, according to Allrecipes.com.

Specially Selected Dark Morello Cherries

Price: $2.99

Aldi's 24-ounce jars of Specially Selected Dark Morello Cherries have a cult following among Aldi shoppers. People use these sour cherries for all sorts of things, including making smoothies, cocktails and assorted baked cherry treats.

This is a seasonal item, though, so don't delay if you want a jar or two. Finding dark Morello cherries like Aldi's elsewhere is a challenge. You'll find people reselling these Aldi favorites on Amazon for crazy prices, such as two 24-ounce jars for almost $30.

This is another item you might want to stock up on. According to Utah State University, canned/jarred cherries can last up to two years.

