5 Money Moves Gen Xers Are Doing Differently Than Older Generations

Every generation has its ways of handling money. For Gen Xers or the “sandwich generation”, who were born between 1965 and 1980, navigating finances looks a bit different than it did for older generations. As a result, they tend to be savvy at adapting to new challenges and opportunities — from their saving habits to how they approach debt and investing.

Here’s how Gen X is making money moves that stand out from the rest.

Rethinking Homeownership as a Wealth-Building Strategy

Unlike older generations who saw owning a home as the cornerstone of financial security, Chris Heerlein, CEO of REAP Financial, explained that some are choosing to rent longer or invest in real estate funds instead.

“High property prices and the flexibility of remote work make alternatives more appealing,” Heerlein said.

A client he worked with chose to invest in REITs rather than buy a home, allowing them to grow wealth without the burden of property taxes and maintenance.

Prioritizing Liquidity Over Traditional Retirement Accounts

Many Gen Xers are cautious about tying up all their savings in 401(k) plans and IRAs after witnessing market downturns. Some prefer brokerage accounts or high-yield investments that provide access to cash for career shifts or early retirement.

One of Heerlein’s clients split their savings between tax-advantaged accounts and a liquid portfolio, ensuring both security and flexibility.

Delaying Traditional Retirement for Financial and Lifestyle Flexibility

This is another shift, according to Heerlein. Many Gen Xers are pursuing phased retirement or passion projects instead of fully stopping work at 65.

“A client I advised transitioned from corporate leadership into consulting, keeping income while gaining more control over their time,” Heerlein said.

He explained that for Gen X, retirement is less about an end date and more about achieving financial independence on their own terms.

Tackling Elder Care

One of the biggest shifts Quentara E. Costa, certified financial planner (CFP) and owner of Powowow, LLC, has seen how Gen X is rethinking elder care.

While “aging in place” remains a goal for many, he said the reality for dual-income families is that extended leaves from work to provide full-time caregiving simply aren’t practical.

Instead, Gen X is embracing a more flexible, financially strategic approach: Leveraging companion care, in-home support and residential-style assisted living as viable alternatives to the dreaded nursing home model.

Embracing Technology

According to Mark Gelbman, financial advisor and owner of Strategic Wealth Solutions, Gen Xers are embracing technology to save for their financial future.

“This has given a rise to a number of free trading platforms and money management tools,” Gelbman said.

He noted they’re also using new types of lending platforms like SoFi, Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm.

They are looking for faster lending options as opposed to traditional banking that can take substantial time and require more paperwork.

