5 Money Habits You Shouldn’t Be Ashamed Of, According to Financial Activist Dasha Kennedy

Money — we all need it. As they say, money makes the world go round. However, if you’re like most Americans, you might be spending too much of your money rather than saving.

According to a 2024 Clever Real Estate survey, nearly three-quarters of Americans have a spending problem and over half recklessly spend. The cause of overspending could be that you have some money habits that are negatively contributing to your finances. If so, it’s important to make some changes quickly to avoid financial troubles.

However, you might also have some money habits that are doing your finances some good. If this describes you, keep going and take the road less followed.

Financial activist Dasha Kennedy explained in a recent Instagram post that “being resourceful, intentional and strategic with your money is a strength, not something to be ashamed of.” Here are some money habits you shouldn’t be ashamed of, according to Kennedy.

Cooking at Home

It’s nice to go out to eat every once in awhile, but those costs can add up quick. And cooking at home shouldn’t be a shameful activity. Plus, it could end up saving you a lot of money in the long run.

In fact, according to U.S. News & World Report, eating at home is more economical than eating out in most cases.

Using Coupons

Couponing is a great way to save money when shopping. Whether it’s at the grocery store or when paying for a service, using coupons means small savings that can really add up over time.

Additionally, consider using a browser extension that can scan the web for promo codes and find discounts, and take advantage of receipt scanning apps to earn cash back. According to CNBC Select, the best browser extensions for saving money are Capital One Shopping, Ibotta, Rakuten, PayPal Honey and CouponCabin.

Using Public Transportation

It’s nice to have your own set of wheels to get around, but it’s not cheap. The combined cost of a monthly car payment, gas, insurance, parking and tolls can add up. Instead, opting to use public transportation not only is better for the environment but also could be good for your wallet too.

If you’re a family, evaluate your transportation needs and consider whether downsizing to one vehicle while relying more on public transportation can save you money.

Purchasing Things Secondhand

Buying a shiny new car or the latest fashion from your favorite store at the mall might be nice for you, but it probably isn’t doing your wallet any favors. Instead, think about buying more secondhand items to save money.

Whether it’s buying a certified preowned vehicle or shopping at Goodwill to update your wardrobe, buying things secondhand often costs a small fraction of what buying new things costs.

Negotiating Prices

Negotiating is a great skill, especially when it comes to saving money. For example, sometimes all it might take to pay a lower price for an item at your local store is to simply ask.

Or maybe your cable bill, gym membership or internet service is too expensive. Try to contact your service providers and ask for a monthly discount or see if they’ll match a competitor’s lower price. Companies may be willing to offer special promotions or discounts to retain your business.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Money Habits You Shouldn't Be Ashamed Of, According to Financial Activist Dasha Kennedy

