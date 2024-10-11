5 Money Habits Millionaires Look For in a Potential Partner — And 3 They Avoid

Have you ever wondered what kind of partner traits are important to a millionaire? Like everyone else, they have their own set of green flags and red flags they look for when dating.

Below are some of the top money habits that many millionaires will look for in a potential partner — as well as a few they’ll avoid.

They Look For Financial Discipline

“Having built a successful business from the ground up, I’ve learned that financial discipline and long-term planning are crucial both in business and personal relationships,” said Philip Alves, founder & CEO of DevSquad. “For me, one of the most important money habits I value in a partner is financial discipline — the ability to live within their means and make thoughtful, long-term financial decisions.”

Jason Wong, general manager of Rosedwell Machinery Co, agreed. “I believe self-discipline around spending is crucial,” he said. “When I see someone living within their means, it shows me they have control over their finances and don’t get easily tempted by lifestyle inflation. I think this mindset is key because if you’re always chasing more without considering the bigger picture, it can derail financial growth.”

They Look For a Growth Mindset

In Alves’ experience, building a successful business requires patience and discipline, and he believes the same qualities are crucial in personal finance.

“A partner who understands delayed gratification and avoids unnecessary debt signals long-term stability and a mindset focused on growth,” he said.

They Look For Transparency

“Another habit I value is financial transparency,” said Wong. “When someone is open about their financial situation, it builds trust and creates a solid foundation for future planning.”

He continued, “I know that if someone is willing to discuss their money goals, debts, or assets, it’s a good sign they’re serious about long-term stability.”

They Look For Self-Control

“Someone who understands the difference between needs and wants and doesn’t impulsively splurge shows that they have a handle on their financial future,” said Ben Sporn, CEO of Joy Wallet.

He continued, “Millionaires appreciate this because building and maintaining wealth is about managing what you have wisely. Reckless spending in a partner signals potential instability, which can lead to financial stress down the line.”

They Look For Living Within Your Means

According to Sporn, wealthy individuals are often cautious about protecting what they’ve built, and they look for partners who can complement that mindset, not jeopardize it.

“A partner who consistently lives within their means and knows how to prioritize long-term goals over short-term gratification shows a kind of maturity that aligns well with maintaining a secure financial foundation,” he said.

He explained that this kind of discipline is seen as a reflection of broader life stability, making it easier to envision a future together without the constant worry of financial discord.

They Avoid Impulsive Spending

Alves says one habit he would avoid is impulsive spending. “For me, it’s not about the dollar amount — it’s about the thought process behind financial decisions.”

He said impulsive purchases often reflect a lack of planning and consideration for the bigger picture, which can lead to financial instability over time.

“If someone doesn’t have a handle on their spending, it can create tension when it comes to aligning financial goals or managing shared resources,” he said.

They Avoid a Lack of Savings

“One habit I avoid is a lack of savings,” said Wong. “I’ve seen how living paycheck to paycheck, without any thought to savings, can lead to stress and impulsive financial decisions.”

He added, “I think when someone doesn’t prioritize building a financial safety net, it shows a lack of foresight, which could cause issues down the line.”

They Avoid Excessive Debt

“Another red flag for me is excessive debt with no repayment plan,” Wong added. “If a potential partner has significant debt but isn’t actively managing it, I see that as a sign of poor financial management. This habit can bring instability and affect future goals, like investing or buying property.”

