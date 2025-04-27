5 Money Habits That Masquerade as Self-Care but Will Leave You Feeling Like Crap

These days, self-care can mean anything from spa days and wellness retreats to the harder, grittier work of being in therapy or starting a health routine. Anything that makes you feel good — whether it’s learning to confront your shadow self or getting that iced latte on your way to work — seems like it falls within the category of “self-care.”

However, some forms of self-care are more effective than others — and they’re not necessarily the most expensive. Indeed, some of the pricier, more immediately feel-good “self-care” activities are the emotional equivalent of a sugar-high, but with a pretty spicy price tag over time. And just like eating too much sugar, you’re going to feel pretty bad afterward. Only this time, you could be broke, too.

GOBankingRates took a look at some of the poor money habits that may pass for self-care, but are really just money pits.

1. Constant Retail Therapy

There’s no denying that buying yourself a little treat offers an instant dopamine hit, and on a bad day, you need that flush of feel-good emotions like a flower needs rain. On an occasional basis, there’s nothing inherently wrong with this.

But if you end up treating yourself by raiding the digital storefront or getting your steps in at the mall — not to mention your weight training from carrying shopping bags — too consistently, you’re not doing anything to help yourself in the long term.

In addition to ignoring the root problem of your woes, you’re also compounding them by going into debt or leaving yourself without ample savings. It might be time to find a trusted therapist to talk to — or at least plan on reaching out to a friend before you log in to Amazon.

2. Always Getting Food Delivery

Between crunch times at work and your kids’ sports tournaments or recitals, some weeks are busier than others, and you just don’t have time to cook. Heck, sometimes, you’re too sick to get off the couch and even heat up a can of soup. Delivery can be a lifesaver in those circumstances, and ordering DoorDash or Uber Eats can be a sign that you know you can’t do it all.

But those busy nights aren’t every night. If you find yourself “too tired to cook” most days or decide to use your favorite takeout as a reward every day, you could be starving your wallet and giving your finances a long-term case of indigestion.

Instead of turning to delivery apps to make yourself feel special, you could learn how to cook some of your favorite foods at home, either by researching them online or taking a cooking class. Keeping homemade meals in the freezer for when you need a delicious pick-me-up would nourish you financially, too.

3. Chasing Every Wellness Trend

Scrolling through TikTok, you’ll see a litany of new fitness and wellness trends, like virtual reality workouts, wearable technologies, essential oils, supplements and cleanses — all promising to make you healthier and wiser. They certainly won’t make you wealthier, not with the price tags attached to so many of these activities.

You don’t need an expensive workout routine to feel better. A walk around the block can do wonders for your physical and mental health, as well as your wallet. Affordable gym memberships exist, and free workouts are easy to find on YouTube.

Plus, good ol’ fashioned vitamins from the grocery store will more than support you, and probably do a better job of it than overpriced supplements or oils.

4. Taking a Lot of Vacations

Travel can be a powerful way to explore the world and get out of your own head. Carefully budgeting and planning for a vacation, while taking steps to minimize your costs on the trip, can be a relaxing, even healing, experience.

However, if you’re constantly booking trips, even going into credit card debt to support your globe-hopping habit, you might be doing it for the ‘gram (as in Instagram-worthy travel pics) than for yourself.

Instead of planning huge excursions all the time, plan day trips that are closer to home. Or, in lieu of booking several vacations each year, focus on planning one really special occasion within a specific budget.

5. Avoiding Taking Care of Your Finances

Sure, you may joke that burying your head in the sand when it comes to learning more about your personal finances is easier for your mental health than confronting it head-on — especially when it comes to fixing problem areas or getting out of debt. But you know, deep down, that avoiding your finances isn’t self-care; it’s denial.

The real act of self-care is building a more secure financial future.

