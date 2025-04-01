5 Momentum Stocks to Buy for April Despite a Disappointing March

U.S. stocks suffered a blow, and the bull run halted in February. Wall Street also concluded a disappointing March. Market participants remained concerned about the Trump administration’s tariff and trade-related policies, and their impact on U.S. economic growth, especially on the inflation rate.

Moreover, a relatively hawkish statement by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell regarding sticky inflation raised questions about the magnitude of interest rate cut this year. Additionally, prolonged geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and other parts of Asia and Europe pose concerns. Both consumer confidence and consumer sentiment indexes plunged in March.

Last month, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — plummeted 4.2%, 5.8% and 8.2%, respectively. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their worst month since December 2022.

Nevertheless, a few stocks are expected to maintain their momentum in April, too. Importantly, a handful of stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank are likely to provide double-digit returns in the short-term. Five such stocks are AppLovin Corp. APP, Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL, Reddit Inc. RDDT, Doximity Inc. DOCS and Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV.

Top 5 Momentum Picks for April

These five stocks have strong potential for April and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days. Each of the stocks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present and has a Zacks Momentum Score of A or B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AppLovin Corp.

AppLovin is engaged in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. APP provides a technology platform that enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps.

APP’s last reported financial results demonstrate its strong fundamentals and growth potential. The introduction of its AI-powered AXON 2.0 technology and strategic expansion in gaming studios have significantly boosted revenue growth. APP’s Ai-enabled Audience+ marketing platform is also boosting its reach into direct-to-consumer (DTC) and e-commerce space.

AppLovin has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 20.4% and 51.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 11.5% in the last 60 days.

Tremendous Short-Term Price Upside for APP Shares

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 87.8% from the last closing price of $264.97. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $200 to $650. This indicates a maximum upside of 145.3% and a downside of 24.5%.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Marvell Technology is benefiting from a strong demand environment across the data center end market. In the last reported quarter, MRVL’s data center end market revenues increased 98% year over year and 25% sequentially, propelled by strong revenue growth across AI-driven demand for PAM products and ZR electro-optics.

MRVL is a promising player in the solid-state drive controllers’ market. The storage market is seeing a steady increase in demand, given the fast-growing data volume, especially the exponential growth in unstructured data. Completion of inventory digestions is likely to aid growth for MRVL across the enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure end markets.

Marvell Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 43.8% and 75.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.8% in the last 30 days.

Astonishing Short-Term Price Upside for MRVL Shares

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 95.2% from the last closing price of $61.57. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $90 to $188. This indicates a maximum upside of 205.3% and no downside.

Reddit Inc.

Reddit operates a digital community in the United States and internationally. RDDT’s platform enables users to engage in conversations, explore passions, research new hobbies, exchange goods and services, create new communities and experiences, share laughs, and find belonging.

RDDT also organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another.

Reddit has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 40.4% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 50.6% in the last 60 days.

Enormous Short-Term Price Upside for RDDT Shares

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 80.3% from the last closing price of $104.90. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $75 to $235. This indicates a maximum upside of 124% and a downside of 28.5%.

Doximity Inc.

Doximity provides a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. DOCS’ network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. DOCS provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits.

Doximity has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.5% and 7.7%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% in the last 30 days.

Impressive Short-Term Price Upside for DOCS Stock

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 20.5% from the last closing price of $58.03. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $45 to $90. This indicates a maximum upside of 55.2% and a downside of 22.4%.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems' ongoing commitment to research and development (R&D) has led to a robust product portfolio, driving strong customer adoption alongside strategic alliances. This has resulted in solid revenue and cash flow growth, reinforcing its strong financial position with no current or long-term debt.

Veeva Vault is the first cloud-based content management system built specifically for the life sciences. Vault CRM, the next-generation CRM for life sciences, is part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, a family of software, data, and services to advance commercial excellence in life sciences.

VEEV continues to drive migration to its Vault CRM, with 20 new customers adopting the solution in the last reported quarter. This marks a significant increase, particularly among small and mid-sized biotech companies preparing for their first commercial launches.

VEEV expects the majority of the top 20 pharma companies to make Vault CRM migration decisions by the end of fiscal 2026, given the complexity of implementation and the need to complete transitions before the 2030 sunset of the legacy Veeva CRM.

Veeva Systems has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11% and 10.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% in the last seven days.

Attractive Short-Term Price Upside for VEEV Shares

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 13.7% from the last closing price of $231.63. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $200 to $370. This indicates a maximum upside of 59.7% and a downside 13.7%.

