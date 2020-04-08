5 Mobile Robotics Stocks to Combat Coronavirus Crisis

Healthcare officials believe that coronavirus, which is highly contagious, can be stopped from spreading by social distancing and avoiding contact with infected people. Robotics is playing a major role in easing the burden on healthcare workers.

Mobile robotics has taken center stage in several countries. From aiding doctors and nurses in the hospital to helping police patrol amid lockdown, robots have been playing a pivotal role.

Robots' Role

So far, globally, high-tech robots have been used in manufacturing, defense and security, logistics, inspection and maintenance. However, since the COVID-19 outbreak, robotics is being used in healthcare to minimize human-to-human contact.

From sanitizing hospitals, homes and workplaces to monitoring, surveying, handling and delivering food and medicines to patients, robots are coming to the aid of healthcare workers, thus lowering their risk of exposure. Small bot Tommy, the robot nurse, is being used in Varese’s Circolo Hospital. The robot can monitor equipment in a room and pass on the information to doctors.

In Italy alone, more than 4,000 health workers have been infected with coronavirus while treating patients and around 70 doctors have lost their lives. These robots help in limiting patients’ direct contact with doctors and nurses.

In Wuhan, robots have been used for spraying disinfectant through residential areas, while a patrol robot in Shenyang checked temperature and disinfected people and spaces. Robot chefs have been installed in Ezhou’s hospital kitchen to produce 100 pots of rice per hour, without human supervision.

In the United States, with major cities closing all non-essential businesses, restaurants have been allowed to stay open only for takeout and delivery. Postmates delivery robots help in delivering food in Los Angeles. Similarly, in Britain, self-driving Starship robot drops deliveries at doorsteps, eliminating contact between people.

Many surveillance robots and drones are being used to enforce curfews and conduct surveillance for security purposes. For instance, in Tunis, Enova Robotics’ PGuards, a four-wheeled, thermal-imaging camera and a Lidar (light detection and ranging) technology-fitted robot have been deployed to patrol areas. The robot walks up to people walking in the street and asks them why they are out. The person has to show their identity cards or other papers to the robot's camera, which is monitored by officers controlling it.

5 Stocks to Watch

Given the development and high utility of mobile robotics, the industry is sure to trend northward in the upcoming years. In fact, the global robotics market, which was valued at around $34 billion in 2019, is expected to witness CAGR of 28.5% by 2024. And with coronavirus offering a tailwind, the industry is expected to grow to $23 billion by 2021, per an ABI Research analysis. Hence we have shortlisted five stocks that are poised to grow as the mobile robotics industry trends up.

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV offers unmanned aircraft systems and related services. It also provides small Unmanned Aircraft System products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is more than 100% against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s projected earnings decline of 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 8.6% upward over the past 60 days. AeroVironment carries a Zacks Ranks #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit design blocks. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 10.5% compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s projected earnings growth of 4.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.9% upward over the past 60 days. Cadence Design Systems carries a Zacks Ranks #2.

Next we have PTC Inc. PTC which operates as software and services company. PTC’s product ThingWorx comprises cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud. It is being actively used in the healthcare space.

This Zacks Ranks #2 company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 39.6% compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s projected earnings growth of 4.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 6% upward over the past 90 days.

Chipmaker NVIDIA Corporation NVDA offers computer vision that utilizes algorithms for processing images with the aim of making faster and more accurate diagnoses. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 22.1% against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s projected earnings decline of 10.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 0.6% upward over the past 60 days. NVIDIA carries a Zacks Ranks #3 (Hold).

TransEnterix, Inc. TRXC offers medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 54.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 8.4% upward over the past 60 days. TransEnterix carries a Zacks Ranks #3.

