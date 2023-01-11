5 Military Benefits That Vets Might Not Know They’ve Earned

Depending on the nature and severity of a veteran’s service-connected conditions, they could qualify for assistance in purchasing a house that accommodates their disability or for updating their current home to better meet their needs.

The Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grant is designed for veterans with certain disabilities to subsidize the cost of buying a house. Qualifying service-connected disabilities include the loss or loss of use of a limb or other conditions that affect a veteran’s mobility. For fiscal year 2023, veterans can receive up to $109,986 with the SAH grant to put toward a comfortable and functional home.

The VA also offers a Special Home Adaptation (SHA) grant, which applies to veterans with a wider range of disabilities and allocates up to $22,036 to adapt their current home to their needs. This grant covers accommodations such as installing ramps, making bathrooms accessible and widening doorways.

For former service members who struggle with a disability that prevents or impairs their ability to drive, the VA offers Automobile Allowance and Adaptive Equipment grants. These grants function similarly to the SHA and SAH grants for veteran housing and can be used to help a veteran purchase a specially equipped vehicle or applied toward adaptive equipment to add safe and necessary accessibility features to their vehicle. These might include power steering, brakes, seats, windows or lift equipment. These modifications can go a long way in helping veterans with disabilities live more independently.

Some veterans have disabilities that require the use of prosthetic or orthopedic equipment (such as a wheelchair) or skin conditions requiring medicine that damages clothing. In these cases, the VA has an annual clothing allowance that gives veterans money each year to buy new clothes to replace their damaged items.

Continually replacing clothing damaged by your prosthetic or skin condition can be a frustrating and expensive process. Applying for the annual clothing allowance gives veterans added help.

Many veterans are aware of the GI Bill benefits that help cover the cost of higher education after separating from the military. However, the VA also offers personalized educational and career counseling to help veterans successfully transition out of their service.

Educational counseling can help veterans find a training program or field of study. Career counseling is available for those who are eager to enter the workforce, but need guidance navigating the civilian job market. The program provides continual support, including academic and adjustment counseling, to overcome barriers that might limit a veteran’s academic success.

In addition, for veterans who have a service-connected disability that limits their ability to work, the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program helps them explore employment options and pursue the necessary education and training to attain their desired career.

Even for veterans with disabilities who are expected to improve, many are temporarily unable to work as they undergo surgery or hospitalization. In these cases, even if a veteran won’t have a long-term disability rating, they can apply to get a temporary increase in their rating while navigating their situation. If they are in a hospital for at least 21 days or immobilized following a surgery for at least a month, they can apply for a temporary 100% disability rating. This provides additional monthly VA compensation that affords veterans the time to heal.

For veterans who are managing a severe service-connected disability that is unstable because it hasn’t yet been fully treated, applying for a prestabilization rating can provide temporary disability compensation and benefits until their situation stabilizes. This allows veterans to focus on what matters most: their health.

Understanding SSDI and VA Income Options for Veterans with Disabilities

For veterans with disabilities, VA benefits are designed to make their transition to civilian life as easy as possible – especially when navigating through complex programs with a medical condition.

Many armed service members dedicate years of their young adult lives in the service of our nation – and incur tragic and life-altering injuries. Health care service providers and veterans’ advocates and support organizations must make an effort to help veterans access the disability support services they need so they continue to live comfortable, meaningful and fulfilling lives after they retire from the military.

--

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.