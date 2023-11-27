5 Middle Class Vacations That Can Cost a Fortune

According to the U.S. News & World Report, the 2023 middle-class salary is approximately $57,200. If you follow the 50/30/20 budgeting rule recommended by many financial experts, then you dedicate 50% to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% to savings.

A large percentage of middle-class households spend their discretionary income on vacations. Knowing this, many tourism companies advertise vacation packages aimed at families earning an average income. Unfortunately, some of these vacations that are marketed as affordable are actually quite expensive.

At GOBankingRates, we researched which getaways end up costing more than anticipated. Here are five middle-class vacations that can actually cost a fortune.

Grand Canyon

Average cost for a one-week vacation for two people: $2,348

A report by the National Park Service found that around 4.5 million people visited the Grand Canyon in 2021. While the tourist destination is often marketed towards middle-class families, it can get costly. The average cost for lodging is over $200 per night. If you have to fly, you will have to spend another several hundred dollars per person, depending on the season.

Budget Your Trip estimates that a one-week trip to Grand Canyon National Park will cost around $1,174 for one person and approximately $2,348 for two people. The price includes lodging, transportation, activities, and food.

If your heart is set on taking your family to the Grand Canyon, there are ways to tour the park on a budget. For instance, if you opt to stay outside the park in a nearby area, you will save substantially on lodging. If you want to save money and avoid crowds, you should visit during early fall or winter. Finally, you can save a bundle by cooking your own meals throughout your stay.

Disneyland

Average cost for a three-day vacation for two people: $2,680

Visiting the “Happiest Place on Earth” comes at a hefty price. As reported by Urban Tastebud, the average cost for a three-day vacation for two adults to Disneyland is approximately $2,680. This includes a three-day Park Hopper pass for two, food, and lodging. If you have to fly to the destination, you can expect to pay even more.

While the theme park does offer some discounts, such as for military members and Southern California residents, it will generally cost you over $100 per day to step foot in Mickey’s playground. Certain times of the year, such as during summer and the holidays, prices can nearly double for a single park pass. A Park Hopper can quickly exceed $200 per person almost any time of the year.

Washington D.C.

Average cost for a one-week vacation for two people: $2,169

Washington D.C. is often touted as a must-see vacation destination for school-aged children and their families. Despite its family-friendly nature, visiting the nation’s capital can be expensive. As noted by Capitol Express Tours, the average cost for a one-week vacation for two people to Washington D.C. is around $2,169.

If you are planning to visit the capitol, you will likely want to consider taking a tour. A guided tour usually starts at around $69 per adult and $49 for a child 12 and under. Food is another high cost to take into consideration before you book your vacation. As with most other destinations, you can save bundles by staying somewhere that has a kitchenette where you can cook some of your meals.

Yellowstone National Park

Average cost for a one-week vacation for two people: $2,883

Whether you are a fan of the TV show or are just hoping to see some of the most beautiful land in the country, you may have considered a trip to Yellowstone. The national park is another must-see destination for most families, but it can break the bank if you aren’t careful.

As reported by TripNumbers, the average cost for a one-week vacation for two people, including flights, is approximately $2,883. If you avoid the summer, you may be able to save some money on accommodations and flights. You can also stay outside the park for a deeper discount. However, even if you travel on a budget, you should still expect to spend over $1,700 for two people.

Cancun, Mexico

Average cost for a seven-day vacation for two people: $2,004

When people from the U.S. think about an inexpensive international vacation, Mexico often comes to mind. Cancun is one of the most frequently visited destinations to the south.

Champion Traveler estimates that the average cost for a seven-day vacation for two people to Cancun is $2,004. For a family of four, you can expect to spend around $3,758. The travel company recommends visiting the beach city in late January to save the most money. You can also save money by going with an all-inclusive package.

