5 Mid-Cap Stocks with Analyst Approval – October 2023

Mid-cap stocks are companies with a market capitalization in the range of $2 to $10 billion. Mid-cap companies fall between the purview of fast-growing small-cap businesses and well-established large-cap businesses. Mid-cap stocks are also usually profitable businesses and are considered relatively less risky than small-cap companies. At the same time, they have better growth opportunities than the larger cap companies.

To help simplify your investment decision, we used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool to scan the mid-cap stocks with a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts and an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks, which points to their potential to beat the broader market. Further, analysts’ price targets reflect an upside potential of more than 50%.

With this background in mind, let us look at the five best mid-cap stocks for investors.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.