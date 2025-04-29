5 Mid-Cap Stocks Insiders Are Buying This Year

Mid-cap stocks play an important role in a balanced portfolio, offering a middle ground between the stability of large caps and the growth potential of small caps. Mid-cap businesses are generally well-established and less risky than smaller names, while historically delivering stronger returns than their larger counterparts. After correcting alongside the broader market, mid-caps are now rebounding, helped by a solid start to earnings season.

The NASDAQ US Mid Cap Index is up nearly 15% through the end of April and appears poised to continue advancing as the quarter progresses. Here’s a look at five mid-cap stocks insiders have been buying in 2025—and whether they could be good buys for investors.

Ziff Davis: Internet Media at a Deep Discount

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is an Internet media conglomerate operating dozens of websites that feature news and informational content and services. The stock is down significantly since hitting its peaks in 2021, tied to the pandemic lockdown, but may be nearing bottom. The volume is up noticeably since reaching a nearly 20-year low, including insider and institutional activity.

This is significant because insiders and institutions account for virtually 100% of the shares, leaving the market inadequately supplied should a buying catalyst emerge. Insiders who bought include several directors and the CFO. 2025 could be a pivotal year for the business because of the rise of AI and its potential impact on operational quality.

Harmonic Gets Earnings Quality in Tune

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is a global broadband access solution provider. The company is growing in 2025, but the real story is the quality of its earnings. Earnings quality is improving as revenue reaches record levels and is expected to continue gaining leverage as growth continues.

Insiders who bought include two directors, the CEO, and the CFO, with total ownership just over 2%. Institutional activity is also robust, bullish on balance, accounting for nearly 98%. Analysts rate it as a Moderate Buy and forecast a 35% upside by year-end.

Amplify Energy: Deep Value in U.S. Energy

Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) is an independent oil operator with properties in several critical U.S. production zones. Due to the low oil price, its focus in 2025 is cost control, and a recently terminated merger is a testament to this. The merger, which involved assets belonging to Juniper Capital, was terminated due to market volatility and its impact on shareholders, who would have been diluted.

Regarding the insiders, three, including two directors and the CFO, bought stock in March, bringing the insider holdings to nearly 2%. Two analysts rate this stock as a Buy; they issued updates in March and forecast more than 100% of upside at the consensus.

Calavo Growers Tariff-Friendly Produce Drives Growth

Calavo Growers' (NASDAQ: CVGW) avocado imports are a tariff-friendly product that will produce profits in 2025. Highlights from the recently reported quarter and CQ2 2025 include outperformance, improved dividend health, and a surprise share buyback program worth $25 million. $25 million isn’t a large figure, but it is worth 5% of the market cap in late April, so it significantly impacts the market.

Insiders buying the stock include the CEO, an EVP, and the CFO, which is also noteworthy because it is the first activity in two years. Institutions own about 80% of the stock and are also buying in the first half of 2025. Analysts rate it as a Buy and expect its stock price to advance by 30% on average.

JELD-WEN Faces Considerable Headwinds

JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) is well-positioned for the U.S. housing market recovery if it only starts. Until then, the business faces headwinds with sales declining and is expected to post another significant drop in 2025. Profitability is also an issue, with revenue deleveraging and losses starting to accumulate.

Regarding insider buying, the stock is being bought as it moves lower, but not by executives. Turtle Creek Asset Management is acquiring shares and is the largest shareholder with a position approaching 20% of shares. Analysts rate it as a Reduce.



