5 Mid and Small Tech Services Stocks to Buy Amid Huge Short-Term Upside

MAX, BRZE, BYRN, REAX and KVTO stocks are technology services stocks with strong upside in the short term.

Business software industry is gaining from cloud product demand, growing 76.4% year on year.

The technology services industry is mature, with demand for services in good shape. Revenues, income and cash flows are anticipated to gradually reach pre-pandemic levels, aiding most industry players to pay out stable dividends. Consequently, this industry is flourishing in 2024.

We recommend five mid and small-sized technology services stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank and massive price upside in the short-term. These are - MediaAlpha Inc. MAX, Braze Inc. BRZE, Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN, The Real Brokerage Inc. REAX and Klaviyo Inc. KVYO.

Technology Services Industry Thriving

The business software industry is gaining from robust demand for multi-cloud-enabled software solutions, given the ongoing transition from legacy platforms to modern cloud-based infrastructure.

The industry players are incorporating artificial intelligence and tools like machine learning in their applications to make the same more dynamic and result-oriented. Elevated demand for enterprise software, which is ramping up productivity and improving the decision-making process, is a key catalyst.

In the past year, the Zacks Defined Technology Services industry has rallied an impressive 76.4%. Year to date, the Technology services industry has surged 53.8%. Since the Technology Services industry ranks within the top 26% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

Buy 5 Mid and Small Tech Services Stocks With Massive Upside

We have narrowed our search to five small and mid-cap technology services stocks with huge short-term upside price potential. Each of these stocks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MediaAlpha Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 MediaAlpha operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. MAX optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. MAX provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch.

Astonishing Price Upside Potential for MAX Stock

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents a jump of 95.6% from the last closing price of $12.47. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $13-$31. This indicates a maximum upside of 148.6% and no downside.

MediaAlpha has expected revenue and earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 20% in the last 30 days.



Braze Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Braze provides a comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. BRZE can ingest and process customer data in real-time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve customer engagement strategies. BRZE operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo.

Robust Price Upside Potential for BRZE Shares

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents a jump of 53.6% from the last closing price of $35.70. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $30-$75. This indicates a maximum upside of 110.1% and a maximum downside of 16%.

Braze has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 23.9% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% in the last 90 days.



Byrna Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Byrna Technologies is a less-lethal self-defense technology company, engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of less-lethal personal security solutions in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. BYRN’s products include handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers designed for use by consumers and professional security customers without the need for a background check or firearms license.

BYRN sells its products to the consumer market through its Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, Side Hustle dealer program, premier dealers, and a network of outdoor and sporting goods stores either directly or through distributors; and to the professional security market through the Train the Trainer program.

Solid Price Upside Potential for BYRN Shares

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 24.4% from the last closing price of $18.38. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $20-$25. This indicates a maximum upside of 36% and no downside.

Byrna Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 18.8% and 17.7%, respectively, for next year (ending November 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 11.1% in the last 60 days.



The Real Brokerage Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 The Real Brokerage operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. REAX operates through three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. REAX offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services.

Excellent Price Upside Potential for REAX Stock

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 34.2% from the last closing price of $5.51. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $8-$8. This indicates a maximum upside of 56.9% and no downside.

The Real Brokerage has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 76.2% and 0.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 16.7% in the last seven days.



Klaviyo Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Klaviyo is a technology company providing a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. KVYO offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

KVYO also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates, email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation, short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts do not appear as random numbers, and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer.

Strong Price Upside Potential for KVYO Stock

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 13.3% from the last closing price of $36.53. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $30-$47. This indicates a maximum upside of 28.7% and a maximum downside of 17.9%.

Klaviyo has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 32.2% and 36.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.1% in the last 30 days.



