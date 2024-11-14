5 Michigan Cities That Are Among America’s Most Livable Areas for Middle-Class Families

Data from GOBankingRates shows there are 25 cities among the most livable for middle-class families across the United States. Five of those can be found in Michigan.
GOBankingRates determined which cities are most livable for middle-class families by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Each city’s livability score is sourced from AreaVibes and a full methodology is available at the end of this story.
Clawson
- Population: 11,388
- Median income: $82,713
- Annual cost of living: $52,564
- Livability score: 92
Traverse City
- Population: 15,468
- Median income: $70,700
- Annual cost of living: $61,353
- Livability score: 91
Farmington
- Population: 11,486
- Median income: $92,128
- Annual cost of living: $56,566
- Livability score: 91
Berkley
- Population: 15,150
- Median income: $108,125
- Annual cost of living: $54,562
- Livability score: 91
Marquette
- Population: 20,673
- Median income: $51,599
- Annual cost of living: $53,845
- Livability score: 90
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable cities for a middle-class family. GOBankingRates found the median national income from the United States Census American Community Survey. The Pew Research Center defines the middle class as two-thirds the median income to double the median income, allowing for the calculation of the middle-class income range across the United States. The median income for each city was found from the American Community Survey. For each middle-class city, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. All locations with a livability below 90 were removed as the cities with at least a 90 represent only the highest quality of life locations. For each remaining location, GOBankingRates found total population, total households and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for a family of four, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a married couple with kids, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 23, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Michigan Cities That Are Among America’s Most Livable Areas for Middle-Class Families
