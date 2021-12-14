5 Metaverse Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Are These The Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy Before 2022?

If you have been keeping tabs on the latest stock market news, chances are you’ve heard about metaverse stocks. After all, these are companies whose businesses revolve around bringing the increasingly real metaverse to life. While the metaverse isn’t a new concept, the broad and sweeping adoption for its future potential is. And the industry is getting a major boost ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms.

For the uninitiated, the metaverse is a culmination of different cutting-edge technologies wrapped into its own virtual universe. In essence, it will allow people to engage with content, interact with each other, and experience almost anything. The potential implications of that technology are tremendous. However, most of the investors with little crypto experience, myself included, might find it hard to dabble in this space.

Admittedly, hot topics like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and virtual landscapes have been coming into the spotlight. Thus, we have all the more reasons to be bullish in the metaverse. And that will provide investors with opportunities to make a bet on the metaverse in the stock market today. Having said all that, let’s take a look at a list of top metaverse stocks to watch heading into the year 2022.

Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Right Now

InfiniteWorld

InfiniteWorld, also known as Infinite Assets, is a company that generates NFT metaverses for its clients. The company is the latest to be making inroads into the metaverse space through merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Aries I Acquisition Corporation. The deal will give the combined company up to $171 million in funds, including roughly $93 million worth of cryptocurrency.

For those unfamiliar, the company also hosts dozens of creators. It most recently partnered with NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie on an NFT collection. While there is no set date for the execution of this merger deal, investors could expect this to take place within the first half of next year. Upon closing the deal, InfiniteWorld will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker ‘JPG’. As NFTs get wrapped into the list of metaverse topics, RAM stock has begun gaining some attention.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Renewable Energy Stocks For Your Watchlist

Nvidia

Nvidia has frequently been among the favorites of investors looking for the best semiconductor stocks to buy for the long haul. As the company produces graphics and video processing chips for high-end computing and AI, its products make it a powerful player in the world of the metaverse stocks. NVIDIA chips could play a crucial role in supplying the massive amount of processing power the metaverse will require. And in case you’re not aware, NVIDIA chipsets are already finding their way into a variety of servers and other centralized computers needed to run complex calculations.

In the next few years, Nvidia’ expertise in graphics and accelerated computing could make it a key player in shaping the metaverse. What’s more, the company is also creating its own metaverse platform, called Nvidia Omniverse. The Nvidia Omniverse platform is a platform used for connecting 3D worlds into an integrated virtual universe. It has a wide range of enterprise applications, ranging from design collaboration, simulation of real-world architecture to tools for training robots. All things considered, it’s difficult to not include NVDA stock on your watchlist if you are highly bullish on the metaverse.

Meta Platform

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Meta Platforms, as the name suggests, is now focusing heavily on building and expanding the metaverse. It aims to do so while still making the most of its flagship social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Now, the company boasts social media expertise and cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware. When you consider how all these components give it an edge over the competition, Meta could be a force to be reckoned with.

Certainly, the company’s social media business is doing well. But it’s no secret that user growth has been lackluster over the past few years, especially among teens. And that could be one reason to prompt the company to announce an aggressive investment into building the metaverse. The social media giant is creating a new reporting segment, namely Facebook Reality Labs. CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to have 1 billion users in the metaverse in roughly a decade. Sure, the expense may be high, but its potential return could also be highly rewarding. Considering all this, would you bet on FB stock in 2022?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Best Lithium Battery Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Know

Microsoft

Microsoft is a multinational technology corporation that produces a wide variety of computer software and consumer electronics. It is mostly known for its Microsoft Windows line of operating systems and also its flagship hardware products like the Xbox video game consoles. Apart from these, the company is also working to strengthen its existing cloud and business productivity offerings with the metaverse for a range of enterprise-use cases.

Jumping on to the metaverse hype, the company has recently introduced Microsoft Mesh for Teams. Schedule for a 2022 rollout, the feature combines the mixed-reality capabilities of Microsoft Mesh, which allows people in different physical locations to join collaborative and shared holographic experiences, with the productivity tools of Microsoft Teams, where people can join virtual meetings, send chats, and collaborate on shared documents. When you add the metaverse opportunity to its already strong moat and highly profitable business, would you include MSFT stock on your watchlist now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Best Stocks To Invest In 2021? 4 Dividend Stocks To Watch

Nike

Nike shows that tech companies aren’t the only ones with ambitions for the metaverse. Recall that Nike announced a partnership with Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) to offer a free virtual playspace called Nikeland. As you can imagine, this entails an entirely digital world filled with Nike-themed buildings, arenas, and other fixtures. All of which creates an environment where Roblox users can interact with each other. And that’s not all.

Just yesterday, the sportswear giant announced that it is buying NFT fashion and collectibles startup RTFKT, as it dives further into the metaverse. The acquisition announcement comes at an opportune time for the studio. RTFKT is currently behind one of the most talked-about NFT projects drops of the month. More interestingly, RTFKT claims that in February, their collaboration with FEWOCiOUS to sell real sneakers paired with virtual ones managed to net over $3.1 million in just six minutes. Should Nike be able to grow its customer base with its digital transformation, would NKE stock make your list of best metaverse stocks to buy right now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.