5 Metaverse Cryptos Promising to Bring Fido Into a Virtual Reality

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The metaverse is becoming hotter and hotter, with investors at least wanting to explore it to see what the hype is all about. Even if you don’t get it yet, it is undeniable that the money is there, with billions of venture capital dollars flooding into the market. One of the things that’s helping the metaverse to become so successful is that there’s something for everybody. There’s shopping, there’s music, there are games, and now there are even pets. Yes, pets are becoming increasingly available across the metaverse. And luckily, there are a number of metaverse cryptos to invest in to help usher in the new feature.

Source: Shutterstock

As CoinTelegraph reported this morning, there’s a growing demand for virtual pets in the metaverse. It only makes sense; the metaverse is meant to be an extended version of reality, so to not include the ability to own a pet is limiting.

The market is already witnessing a rush of projects looking to satisfy the demand. Indeed, a handful of projects are pivoting to accommodate digital pets in some way. Or, they’re new projects focusing solely on the venture.

Which Metaverse Cryptos Are Pushing for Virtual Pets?

As of now, investors with diverse crypto portfolios, particularly in metaverse cryptos, are already likely to have exposure to virtual pets in one way or another. Decentraland (CCC:MANA-USD), for example, is a pet play. The Decentraland metaverse accommodates the sale of virtual pets like dogs, cats and even fish. Users are able to display their pets in their homes and take their dogs for walks around town.

While it’s not quite the same, Axie Infinity (CCC:AXS-USD) has made a name for itself with its “Axie” pets. A necessity for any user, Axies are the alien-esque creature with which one battles. They can even breed different Axies to mint newer, rarer pets.

And aside from the big players, there are several smaller projects looking to make waves in this space. MetaPets (CCC:METAPETS-USD) and CryptoKitties (CCC:WCK-USD) are two projects allowing users to buy and hold their own pets for the metaverse. It’s worth noting that these projects are still in development stages. Perhaps most impressive of the jumpstart metaverse pet projects, though, is ClassicDoge (CCC:XDOGE-USD). ClassicDoge takes things a step further than the rest by allowing you to scan your real-life dog to port into the metaverse.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post 5 Metaverse Cryptos Promising to Bring Fido Into a Virtual Reality appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.