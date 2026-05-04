5 Mega-Cap Stocks That Beat Q1 2026 Earnings and Are Still Climbing

This earnings season has delivered a clear message: the companies leading this market are not just holding up in a challenging macro and geopolitical environment, they are accelerating and growing at an impressive pace.

Five of some of the the most closely watched names in the market all reported Q1 2026 results this past week, and all five delivered beats that went well beyond the headline numbers. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) each offered something different, but together they paint a picture of a market where the strongest businesses are widening the gap. And for investors looking ahead, the case for continued outperformance across all five remains fairly compelling.

Alphabet: The AI Platform That Keeps Pulling Away

Alphabet delivered what may have been the defining earnings report of the season. Q1 revenue of $109.9 billion grew 22% year over year, the fastest growth rate since 2022. That figure, unsurprisingly, comfortably topped the $107.1 billion consensus. The company’s EPS of $5.11 grew a staggering 82% year over year, which of course, crushed the consensus estimate.

But the headline that mattered most was Google Cloud, which posted $20.03 billion in revenue, up 63% year over year and well above the $18.4 billion estimate. That wasn’t simply just a beat, it was a clear statement from the company. It builds on the impressive acceleration from 48% growth in Q4 2025, and it marked the first time Google Cloud has crossed the $20 billion quarterly threshold.

The cloud backlog nearly doubled quarter over quarter to over $460 billion, a number that suggests the growth runway extends well beyond anything current models reflect.

Management raised its full-year CapEx guidance to $180 billion to $190 billion, a statement of conviction that AI infrastructure demand is accelerating, not plateauing.

From a technical perspective, although the mega-cap stock is up almost 140% over the prior 12 months, it’s still holding up convincingly and yet to extend from key moving averages. Now fresh from a breakout above prior resistance, post-earnings, if the stock can consolidate above $360 it could present a new round of potential long-term entry points,

Amazon: AWS Hits Its Fastest Growth in 4 Years

Amazon delivered arguably its strongest all-around quarter in years. Total revenue of $181.5 billion grew 17% year over year and topped the $177.2 billion consensus. Its EPS of $2.78 nearly doubled the $1.64 analyst estimate.

Similar to GOOGL, the headline for Amazon was AWS, which grew 28% year over year to $37.6 billion, its fastest growth rate in 15 quarters and ahead of the 26% consensus. Operating income hit $23.9 billion, producing a 13.1% margin that CEO Andy Jassy described as the highest in Amazon's history.

The chips business, comprising Trainium, Graviton, and Nitro, crossed a $20 billion annualized revenue run rate, growing at triple-digit percentages year over year. More tokens were processed through Bedrock in Q1 2026 than in all prior years combined.

Q2 guidance of $194 billion to $199 billion points to continued momentum for the retail and tech giant.

The stock is trading above prior resistance of $260, and similar to GOOGL, if it can consolidate and put in a fresh base above prior resistance, turning into newfound support, the bulls might look for new entry points and continuation to the upside.

Apple: A Record March Quarter Across Nearly Every Metric

Apple delivered its best March quarter in company history, and the numbers made that clear across almost every line of the report. Revenue of $111.2 billion grew 17% year over year, beating the $109.66 billion consensus. EPS of $2.01 grew 22% year over year, setting a new March quarter record. Services revenue hit an all-time high of $30.98 billion, up 16%. iPhone revenue of $56.99 billion grew 22%, another March quarter record, with CEO Tim Cook describing the iPhone 17 lineup as the most popular in the company's history, achieved despite navigating supply constraints throughout the quarter. Gross margin of 49.3% came in above both guidance and the 48.4% consensus estimate.

The board authorized a fresh $100 billion share buyback and raised the quarterly dividend 4% to 27 cents per share, marking 14 consecutive years of dividend growth. Q3 guidance of 14% to 17% revenue growth crushed the 9.5% analyst estimate by a wide margin.

From a technical point of view, the setup is bullish and constructive. Prior to earnings, the stock had spent almost 5 months consolidating near its 52-week high in a bullish formation.

Post-earnings, the stock retested its 52-week high and failed to clear it, but still closed out the session strong.

If AAPL can consolidate near this breakout point in the days and weeks ahead, it could be the beginning phases of a broader, higher timeframe breakout forming.

Qualcomm: 2 Catalysts in 1 Week, and a Bigger Story Developing

Qualcomm's week deserves some context. Before the earnings report even arrived, the stock had already surged on a report that the company is partnering with OpenAI and MediaTek to develop next-generation smartphone processors, a potential design win that would represent a significant new revenue stream. The earnings report then added a second catalyst.

Revenue of $10.6 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.65 both came in above expectations. The segment worth focusing on was Automotive. QCT Automotive revenue of $1.3 billion grew 38% year over year, crossing a $5 billion annualized run rate for the first time in company history, with management guiding that figure to exceed $6 billion annualized by fiscal year-end. Q3 automotive growth is expected to further accelerate to approximately 50% year over year.

The handset segment faced a cyclical headwind from Chinese OEMs drawing down inventory in response to memory supply pressures, but management was direct: Q3 is the bottom, and sequential growth resumes in Q4. And then there was the disclosure that many on the Street missed. Qualcomm confirmed it expects to ship initial custom silicon to a leading hyperscaler in December, its first concrete data center revenue milestone.

For a company that has long been viewed through a handset lens, the automotive trajectory and the emerging data center opportunity together represent a meaningfully different business than the one many investors have been pricing.

Caterpillar: The Industrial AI Play Nobody Saw Coming

Caterpillar might have been the most unexpected earnings story of the week. Q1 revenue of $17.4 billion grew 22% year over year, well ahead of the $16.5 billion consensus. Adjusted EPS of $5.54 beat the $4.62 estimate by nearly a full dollar, the largest earnings beat in five quarters for the company. But neither of those numbers was the one that stopped analysts in their tracks. That was the backlog: $63 billion, up 79% year over year, with all three major business segments contributing.

Power Generation revenue surged 41%, driven almost entirely by demand for Caterpillar's large reciprocating engines and turbines from hyperscale data center operators building out AI infrastructure. Construction Industries jumped 38%. Tariff costs of approximately $600 million came in well below the $800 million estimate, protecting margins more than the market had modeled.

The analyst reaction was swift. Morgan Stanley doubled its price target to $915 and upgraded the stock. JPMorgan raised its target to $1,125, calling the print a resounding beat. Management raised its long-term revenue growth target to a 6% to 9% compound annual rate through 2030 and increased its power generation sales target to more than 3x the 2024 baseline by 2030. For investors who had filed Caterpillar away as a cyclical industrial play with limited upside, this quarter likely demanded a rethink. It is quietly becoming one of the most direct and underappreciated beneficiaries of AI infrastructure spending in the entire market.

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