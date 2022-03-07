5 Market-Beating Stocks Backed by Women Power

Women have set new standards in the world economy through their incredible leadership, entrepreneurship, talent and decision-making skill. They are not only contributing to the global economy but also stimulating growth. On International Women’s Day, let us put the spotlight on women with commanding positions in the business world.



Per several researches, companies led by women have a long history of outperformance even in times of the COVID-19 crisis, which put the economy into a recession. A study found that women leaders have navigated the pandemic more successfully than comparable male counterparts.



That said, among the stocks that are outperforming the market this year, Occidental Petroleum OXY, Northrop Grumman NOC, Hershey Company HSY, Commercial Metals Company CMC and Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX are headed by female CEOs. These have massive upside potential in the coming months as well.



Per a study conducted by The Pipeline, firms with women in senior roles performed better than male-run companies by almost 40%. The latest study from S&P Global Market Intelligence found that public companies with women in the CEO spot or serving as a chief financial officer have been more profitable and have given a stronger stock price performance than companies with men in the top posts.



The number of women running Fortune 500 companies climbed to an all-time high of 41 in 2021, up from 37 in 2020, 33 in 2019 and just two seen more than 20 years ago. With 41 women on the Fortune 500 list, women leaders hold just 8.1% of the Fortune 500 CEO spots.



According to many researchers, companies with greater levels of gender diversity on their boards of directors have been more profitable than their male-dominant counterparts. Gender diversity usually results in increased productivity, greater innovation, better decision-making as well as higher employee retention and satisfaction. Companies with greater diversity on their boards have also experienced lower volatility in earnings and dividends. All these suggest a new era of women’s leadership in world economy.



Texas-based Occidental Petroleum is an integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure. The company is also a producer of a variety of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, polymers and specialty chemicals. Occidental Petroleum saw positive earnings estimate revision of 58 cents over the past month for this year, with estimated growth of 74.1%



Occidental Petroleum has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and VGM Score of A. It has delivered strong returns of 93.7% so far this year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Virginia-based Northrop Grumman operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The stock delivered earnings surprise over the past four quarters, with an average beat of 11.05%.



Northrop Grumman has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Value Score of B. It has soared 21% so far this year.



Pennsylvania-based Hershey is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America as well as a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. Hershey saw positive earnings estimate revision of 29 cents over the past month for this year with estimated growth of 10.6%



Hershey has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of B. It has gained 10% this year.



Texas-based Commercial Metals manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. The stock has an estimated earnings growth rate of 62.04% for the fiscal year (August 2022) and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.1% over the past four quarters.



Commercial Metals has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B. The stock is up 9.5% this year.



Massachusetts-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs targeting serious diseases. The company’s main area of focus is cystic fibrosis. The stock saw positive earnings estimate revision of 19 cents in a month for this year with an expected rate of 11.5%.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #2 and has gained 8.7% this year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.