5 Major Cities Where Single Homebuyers Can Save For a Condo in Under 5 Years

May 11, 2025 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Saving for a home on a single salary is challenging, but it’s certainly not impossible. And if you’re willing to eschew the white picket fence and single-family home ideal for a condo, buying a home becomes even more feasible.

Where you buy also has a lot to do with how achievable it is as a single buyer. To find the best cities for solo condo buyers, Zoocasa assumed a savings account balance of $20,540, the average for Americans under 35, to be used as part of down payment, and calculated how long it would take for buyers with a median income to save for a median-priced condo. The calculations also assume that buyers are saving 10% of their annual income.

Here’s a look at the five cities where single homebuyers can save for a condo in under five years.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Median condo price: $171,900
  • 20% down payment: $34,380
  • Median income: $40,233
  • Years to save: 3.4

Cleveland

  • Median condo price: $179,000
  • 20% down payment: $35,800
  • Median income: $42,245
  • Years to save: 3.6

San Antonio

  • Median condo price: $184,000
  • 20% down payment: $36,800
  • Median income: $45,786
  • Years to save: 3.6

Tallahassee, Florida

  • Median condo price: $178,400
  • 20% down payment: $35,680
  • Median income: $41,443
  • Years to save: 3.7

Houston

  • Median condo price: $227,400
  • 20% down payment: $45,480
  • Median income: $50,568
  • Years to save: 4.9

