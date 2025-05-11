5 Major Cities Where Single Homebuyers Can Save For a Condo in Under 5 Years

Saving for a home on a single salary is challenging, but it’s certainly not impossible. And if you’re willing to eschew the white picket fence and single-family home ideal for a condo, buying a home becomes even more feasible.
Where you buy also has a lot to do with how achievable it is as a single buyer. To find the best cities for solo condo buyers, Zoocasa assumed a savings account balance of $20,540, the average for Americans under 35, to be used as part of down payment, and calculated how long it would take for buyers with a median income to save for a median-priced condo. The calculations also assume that buyers are saving 10% of their annual income.
Here’s a look at the five cities where single homebuyers can save for a condo in under five years.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Median condo price: $171,900
- 20% down payment: $34,380
- Median income: $40,233
- Years to save: 3.4
Cleveland
- Median condo price: $179,000
- 20% down payment: $35,800
- Median income: $42,245
- Years to save: 3.6
San Antonio
- Median condo price: $184,000
- 20% down payment: $36,800
- Median income: $45,786
- Years to save: 3.6
Tallahassee, Florida
- Median condo price: $178,400
- 20% down payment: $35,680
- Median income: $41,443
- Years to save: 3.7
Houston
- Median condo price: $227,400
- 20% down payment: $45,480
- Median income: $50,568
- Years to save: 4.9
