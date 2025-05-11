5 Major Cities Where Single Homebuyers Can Save For a Condo in Under 5 Years

Saving for a home on a single salary is challenging, but it’s certainly not impossible. And if you’re willing to eschew the white picket fence and single-family home ideal for a condo, buying a home becomes even more feasible.

Where you buy also has a lot to do with how achievable it is as a single buyer. To find the best cities for solo condo buyers, Zoocasa assumed a savings account balance of $20,540, the average for Americans under 35, to be used as part of down payment, and calculated how long it would take for buyers with a median income to save for a median-priced condo. The calculations also assume that buyers are saving 10% of their annual income.

Here’s a look at the five cities where single homebuyers can save for a condo in under five years.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Median condo price: $171,900

$171,900 20% down payment: $34,380

$34,380 Median income: $40,233

$40,233 Years to save: 3.4

Cleveland

Median condo price: $179,000

$179,000 20% down payment: $35,800

$35,800 Median income: $42,245

$42,245 Years to save: 3.6

San Antonio

Median condo price: $184,000

$184,000 20% down payment: $36,800

$36,800 Median income: $45,786

$45,786 Years to save: 3.6

Tallahassee, Florida

Median condo price: $178,400

$178,400 20% down payment: $35,680

$35,680 Median income: $41,443

$41,443 Years to save: 3.7

Houston

Median condo price: $227,400

$227,400 20% down payment: $45,480

$45,480 Median income: $50,568

$50,568 Years to save: 4.9

