5 Luxury Real Estate Markets Where the Ultra-Rich Are Buying

While financial markets react to global instability, high-net-worth buyers have turned to real estate. In cities like Aspen, New York and Miami, luxury properties are moving quickly at eight-figure price points. Here are the six real estate markets where the ultra-wealthy are making major moves, along with why these buyers are turning to real estate now and whether it’s a smart financial strategy.

1. Manhattan

According to Inhabit, a blog from Corcoran, the Manhattan luxury real estate market is seeing strong activity, with recent contract signings for properties over $4 million surpassing the 10-year average. The median price reached a post-pandemic record high of $1.23 million, which is up 7% annually. Average price per square foot climbed 5% year-over-year to $1,792, matching the 10-year average.

Appreciation was fueled by an active luxury market and the growing share of condominium sales, alongside tight inventory in prime locations. Sellers may find opportunities in December, as it is considered a good time to shop for a deal due to a lull in the market before new inventory comes on after the New Year.

Even at the beginning of the year, entrepreneur Dan Herbatschek told the Wall Street Journal that between March and May, he signed contracts to buy four Manhattan condos despite economic turmoil provoked by global tariffs.

2. Miami

UBS released the Global Real Estate Bubble Index and placed Miami at the top of its list, assigning it a bubble risk score of 1.73, which is well above the threshold of 1.5 that signals if a market is “high” risk. Though this makes it sound like a scary investment, it doesn’t look like it will stop the uber-rich from flocking to buy real estate in this too-hot market.

3. Los Angeles

The City of Angels is known for its exorbitant prices on everything from 1970s bungalows to glamorous mansions, but the current decline in real estate costs there could have rich buyers snapping up properties left and right. Don’t assume that this means homes are now cheap; rather, at the end of 2025, the median sale price fell to $1 million, a clear indicator that Los Angeles home prices are dropping, and momentum is building for 2026.

4. Aspen

Aspen is essentially a billionaire’s playground, as its limited buildable land and strict zoning, not to mention world-famous skiing and outdoor recreation options, tend to draw high-net-worth buyers. It has a vibe of exclusivity and discreet community where wealth doesn’t attract unwanted attention and properties consistently appreciate due to supply constraints, so it will always be a luxury real estate investment for those who can afford it.

5. Palm Beach

Palm Beach County has become one of the most powerful luxury real estate markets in the country, especially when you factor in the fact that it is in a state that has no income tax, which the very rich tend to love. Thanks to record-breaking sales and a limited supply of move-in-ready homes, the prices are something only the coined “Billionaire’s Row” members can afford. The median home price in Palm Beach is approximately a cool $2.8 million.

Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are Buying Now

“When markets feel unstable, the rich don’t park their money; they move it, often into properties in legacy markets like Aspen, Miami and NYC,” Jessica Robinson, real estate professional and co-owner at estate planning services company Family Nest North Central Florida, wrote in an email.

“The ultra-wealthy are leaning into luxury real estate right now because they see it as one of the few hard assets that still offers both security and long-term upside in a shaky economy.”

According to Robinson, luxury real estate isn’t as volatile as the stock market.

“It gives them something tangible they can leverage, rent or pass down,” she explained. “I’ve worked with buyers who aren’t just looking for a home, they’re looking for an asset that holds value even when the dollar doesn’t.”

Eli Pasternak, a licensed Florida real estate agent, experienced investor and founder of Liberty House Buying Group, sees it as more of a panic buy.

“At Liberty House Buying Group, I am seeing billionaires who got spooked by the banking collapses last spring and do not trust anything except physical assets they can touch,” Pasternak said. “My client Neerja moved $18 million out of regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, and she immediately bought three luxury condos in Miami because she thought that digital wealth a bit too risky.”

Smart Financial Strategy or Risky Bet?

There are upsides and downsides to this strategy.

“The benefits seem obvious, however, and these buyers know luxury real estate in prime locations never really crashes as regular housing does,” Pasternak explained.

Robinson also sees it as a smart financial move. “If you’re playing at that level, buying high-end property right now is less about speculation and more about preservation,” she wrote.

The downside is that many of these buyers are overpaying by around $2 to $3 million just to feel secure, Pasternak pointed out.

“I tell my clients that emotional buying usually costs more than smart investing, but they do have enough money to absorb the premium,” he added.

Jospehine Nesbit contributed to the reporting for this article.

