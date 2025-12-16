5 Luxury Items Under $100 at Kohl’s That Would Make Great Holiday Gifts for Gen Zers

Kohl’s is known for providing a wide variety of products at a great value, but what may surprise some people is how many luxury items the retailer carries. Along with inexpensive brands, the department store quietly stocks higher-end goods making luxury accessible to just about anyone.

For You: 7 Best Holiday Gifts for Tech Lovers From Costco

Trending Now: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

For holiday shoppers, this makes Kohl’s a one-stop-shop for every person on their list, including hard to buy for older teens and 20-somethings just starting out. Below are five luxury items that are under $100 and would make great holiday gifts for any Gen Zer.

Also here are shopping hacks to save money at Khol’s.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Collection

Price: $58

In addition to being a prominent fashion designer, Marc Jacobs has a number of popular fragrances that trend well with people of all ages. Since its collaboration with Sephora, Kohl’s shoppers will be delighted to know that they can snag a variety of different scents from the high-end label.

For just $58, Kohl’s consumers can pick up a Marc Jacobs Mini Daisy collection sampler set. The pack comes with four distinct fragrances including Daisy, Eau So Fresh, Daisy Love and Daisy Wild. Split the box for pint-sized stocking stuffers or wrap up the set for your favorite Gen Zer and be the holiday hero.

See Next: 9 Little Luxuries From Target That Make Great Stocking Stuffers

L’OR Barista Machine Coffee Maker

Price: $67.49 (with promo code; originally $189.99)

After just a few rent payments, many young adults realize that their daily coffee habit may be too pricey to keep up. Give them the gift that keeps them caffeinated all year long without breaking their budget. The L’OR Barista Machine coffee maker is available at Kohl’s for $94.99, regularly $189.99. Recipients will be able to elevate their morning brew without spending over $6 a cup.

Victrola Bluetooth Record Player

Price: $54.99 (originally $79.99)

Among the younger generation, retro is in, meaning the Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth record player may just be the perfect gift for a Gen Zer. The music player is currently on sale at Kohl’s for $54.99, regularly $79.99. Available in six distinct colors, shoppers can choose the portable product that would most fit the teen or twenty-something on their list. The record player not only plays records, it also allows users to stream music and comes with its own built-in speakers.

Hotelier Spa Luxe Towel Set

Price: $59.24 (with promo code; originally $98.99)

Kohl’s shoppers can now give the Gen Zer in their hotel luxury for a fraction of the cost. The retailer’s Hotelier Spa luxe six-piece towel set is currently available for $59.24, regularly $98.99. The set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths. It is available in five colors and would make the perfect present for a newly-minted college student or a recent grad who is moving into a new apartment.

Armani Exchange Sunglasses

Price: $76.80 (originally $96)

Nothing screams luxury like Armani. The world-famous brand is known for creating timeless pieces that have multigenerational appeal. Luckily for last-minute shoppers, Kohl’s carries Armani accessories, like the Armani Exchange urban attitude aviator sunglasses for $76.80. The metal-framed sun wear has gray lenses that offer UVA/UVB protection and come with a two-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. Sun seekers will delight at this fashionable, yet budget-friendly luxury eyewear.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Luxury Items Under $100 at Kohl’s That Would Make Great Holiday Gifts for Gen Zers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.