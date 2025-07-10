5 Luxury Items With Resale Values So Low, They Aren’t Worth Selling

Luxury items might seem like a good investment, but they’re not all created equal. Certain items and brands hold their value better than others, so you might be in for a not-so-pleasant surprise if you go to resell.

Just because you paid a premium for an item, there’s no guarantee the return is still there — even if it’s in excellent condition. Here’s a look at five types of luxury items currently available on high-end resale site The RealReal that won’t come close to paying themselves back.

Women’s Shoes in ‘Good’ Condition

If your designer shoes have a few miles on them, they’re probably not as valuable as you think. Even when the back of the shoe is adorned with a prestigious label, people really aren’t into shoes that are scuffed, stretched and worn.

For example, you can snag a pair of UGG suede fur trim lace-up boots for $9 right now — their estimated retail price is $150.

Mid-Range Handbags Showing Some Wear and Tear

If your used designer handbags aren’t top shelf, their resale value probably isn’t too high. Brands like Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff and Michael Kors do hold a level of prestige and certainly make nice bags, but don’t expect to cash in on them.

For example, a Rebecca Minkoff leather shoulder bag in “good” condition had an estimated retail value of $300, but is available for $18. Similarly, a Kate Spade New York Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag in “good” condition — estimated retail value of $360 — was also offered for $18. Both have since been sold.

Dated Dresses

You may have paid top-dollar for a then-on-trend designer dress, but that doesn’t mean it’s still worth anywhere near its original price. If the style has faded out, even a dress in great condition won’t offer much in the form of resale.

For example, this Rachel Pally scoop neck mini dress in “good” condition had an estimated retail price of $240, but was currently offered for $8. Similarly, this Joie v-neck mini dress in “very good” condition was available for $8, down from an estimated retail price of $230, but has since been sold.

‘Good’ Condition Women’s Hats

The market for used designer hats with some visible wear and tear isn’t great. You probably paid a premium for the hat brand new, but that doesn’t mean the value is still there.

For example, a Eugenia Kim wool headband is currently offered for $20, but its original price was likely around $115. Even more drastic, a Rag & Bone fedora wool hat is available for $24.75, down from its original price of $250.

Phone Cases

A designer phone case might seem like a good investment, because it goes everywhere with you. However, in most cases, it’s probably best to buy one you like and stick with it, as there doesn’t tend to be much resale value.

For example, a Tumi 19 Degree Case in excellent condition is currently available for $7, but likely had an original price of at least $125. Additionally, a LoveShackFancy Floral Printed iPhone 11 Pro Case — also in excellent condition — is offered for $7.50, but likely had an original price of around $60.

