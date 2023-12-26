News & Insights

Personal Finance

5 Luxury Cars That Will Only Increase in Value

December 26, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Andrew Lisa for GOBankingRates ->

Cars are depreciating assets that start bleeding value the moment you first put them in drive — most of the time. Occasionally, a car — almost always a luxury car — can become a long-term investment that actually appreciates in value over time.

Related: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as Any Regular Vehicle
Read: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Historically, vehicle appreciation was all about supply and demand — only cars that were both very rare and highly desirable had a shot at gaining value over time.

Mostly, that’s still true. Luxury cars that were manufactured in low quantities in short production runs continue to dominate the list of vehicles that appreciate in value. But today, a new breed of cars is emerging that has the potential to appreciate even while still in production, as the first entries on this list will prove.

Blue and white Tesla Model S full electric luxury car parked outside a dealership.

Tesla Models S and X

Volvo V90 R-Design Location.

Volvo V90

2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider.

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

2020 Polestar 1

Polestar 1

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Luxury Cars That Will Only Increase in Value

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.