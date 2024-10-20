5 Luxury Cars Retirees Should Consider Buying Before Christmas

If you’re a retiree in the market for a new luxury car, now might be the perfect time to buy. As 2024 comes to an end, dealerships will likely slash prices and offer attractive financial incentives.

“Dealership sales departments that have not made their sales goals for the year will want to finish off the year as close to their goals as possible,” Edmunds reported.

That means there will be discounts on several models, including many 2023 luxury vehicles that Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EVhype said are worth paying attention to.

“Buying a 2023 model ensures that retirees are investing in a vehicle that will remain relevant for several years,” he told GOBankingRates. “By focusing on 2023 models, retirees can secure vehicles that not only meet their needs for comfort and safety but also offer financial benefits.”

As we approach Christmas, here are five stylish and reliable luxury cars to consider.

2023 BMW X1

Price: Starts around $39,000, but Edmunds suggested paying $36,042

The BMW X1 is a budget-friendly luxury crossover SUV with a powerful four-cylinder engine that’s fun to drive.

“It’s designed with excellent visibility and ease of entry, making it particularly suitable for seniors,” Dillan said. “It features advanced safety systems and a spacious interior, enhancing both comfort and security during drives.” He added, “By purchasing before Christmas, buyers can take advantage of year-end discounts, which can average between 5% to 10% off MSRP.”

2023 Lexus UX

Price: Starts at just under $36,000, but Edmunds suggested paying $32,502

Chic and fuel-efficient, the 2023 Lexus UX is packed with tech features such as wireless Apple CarPlay, cloud navigation, a power rear door with kick sensor, wireless Android Auto compatibility, and more. Plus, there are a slew of safety features like lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, and more.

“This vehicle offers a smooth ride complemented by a high-quality interior and a hybrid option that provides excellent fuel efficiency,” Dillan said. “Purchasing now allows retirees to benefit from potential holiday promotions and lower financing rates, maximizing their investment.”

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Price: Starts at $47,100 per Cars.com, but Edmunds suggested paying $42,508

Classy and elegant, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is the ideal balance of style and practicality.

“It features user-friendly technology and a comfortable cabin, earning high ratings for safety and performance,” Dillan explained. “Buying before the end of the year can help avoid price increases in January, as demand typically rises after the holidays.”

2024 Acura Integra

The 2024 Acura Integra was named one of the top cars for older drivers by U.S. News & World Report.

The model has user-friendly tech features like the 9-inch touchscreen interface and lane-keeping assistance that tech-fearful seniors can use easily. In addition, the luxury sedan has impressive gas mileage with up to 30 mpg in city driving and 37 mpg on the highway and blind-spot monitoring.

Dealerships will want to make room for new inventory, so buying before Christmas is ideal for savings.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

Price: $35,900, but Edmunds suggested paying $32,089

According to Dillan, “the 2023 Hyundai Palisade is praised for its upscale interior and advanced safety features.”

He explained the three-row crossover SUV “provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family trips.”

Dillan added, “Early purchases can capitalize on holiday sales, with potential savings ranging from several hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars, depending on dealership incentives and negotiation skills.”

