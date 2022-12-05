5 Lucrative Value Stocks Based on Discounted PEG Ratio

In a market dealing with external shocks, value investing is fast gaining popularity. The success of value investors like Warren Buffett underscores this. Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, managed to register a 20.1% CAGR for Berkshire Hathaway from 1965 through 2021. This favorably compares with a 10.5% rise of the S&P 500 Index during the same period.

Several other stocks, which have surged significantly in the recent past, have shown the overwhelming success of this pure-play investment strategy. Here we discuss five such stocks-Arhaus, Inc. ARHS, Perion Network PERI, HF Sinclair DINO, Marathon Petroleum MPC and Aercap AER.

More on Value Investing

While searching for a suitable investment option, value investors with a varied risk appetite are unlikely to consider the price/earnings to growth (PEG) ratio among several other popular metrics like price/earnings (P/E), price/sales (P/S) or price/book value (P/B).

This is because they often find this ratio complicated, considering the limitations in calculating a stock's future earnings growth potential. Yardsticks, such as dividend yield, P/E or P/B, are commonly used to single out stocks trading at a discount.

However, while not taking into account the growth potential of a stock, these ratios might end up convincing us to invest in stocks that are at a discount just because of their poor show. This might often lead to “value traps” — a situation when these value picks start to underperform over the long run as the temporary problems, which once pulled down the share price, turn out to be persistent.

In such a case, even if you buy a stock at less than its fair value, you might still end up paying more. And here comes the importance of this not-so-popular but crucial value investing metric, the PEG ratio.

The PEG ratio is defined as: (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

A low PEG ratio is always better for value investors.

While P/E alone fails to identify a true value stock, PEG helps find the intrinsic value of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio. It doesn’t consider the very common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are some of the screening criteria for a winning strategy:

PEG Ratio less than X Industry Median

P/E Ratio (using F1) less than X Industry Median (for more accurate valuation purpose)

Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) (Whether good market conditions or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of success.)

Market Capitalization greater than $1 Billion (This helps us to focus on companies that have strong liquidity.)

Average 20-Day Volume greater than 50,000 (A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.)

Percentage Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than 5% (Upward estimate revisions add to the optimism, suggesting further bullishness.)

Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 (Hold), offer the best upside potential.

Here are five out of the 12 stocks that qualified the screening:

Arhaus: Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Arhaus offers an exclusive range of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With 80 showrooms across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and e-commerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing and client-first service

Arhaus has a long-term expected growth rate of 14.3%. Arhaus currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Perion Network: Perion Network is a global advertising technology company with its synergistic solutions delivered across the three primary channels of digital advertising — ad search, social media and display, including video and CTV advertising. These channels are brought together by Perion’s intelligent HUB, which integrates Perion’s business assets from both sides of the open Web, providing significant benefits to brands and publishers.

Perion Network currently holds a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B. Perion Network also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 25%.

HF Sinclair: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HF Sinclair is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States, the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, MPC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A. HF Sinclair has a long-term expected growth rate of 13.3%.

Marathon Petroleum: Headquartered inFindlay, OH,Marathon Petroleum is anintegrated, downstream energy company. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. Marathon Petroleum’s marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.

Marathon Petroleum has an impressive long-term expected growth rate of 23.3%. Marathon Petroleum stock currently has a Value Score of A and carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Aercap: AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with an attractive order book in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions.

AerCap currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Value Score of A. It also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 8.2%.

