5 Lucrative GARP Stocks With Discounted PEG

A pure-play value investor often misses the chance to bet on stocks that have bright long-term prospects. In the same way, growth investors often end up investing in expensive stocks. Going by Warren Buffett, these two approaches are joined at the hip.

Accordingly, some investors sought to join the bridge between value and growth with a hybrid strategy of investment. Their theory suggests that to make a long-term investment more effective, the principles of both value and growth strategies need to be combined.

GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investment, often known as a special case of value investment, is gaining popularity. What GARPers look for is whether the stocks are somewhat undervalued and have solid sustainable growth potential (Investopedia).

Several stocks, which have surged significantly in the recent past, show an overwhelming success of this hybrid investing strategy over pure-play value and growth investments. Here we will discuss the success of five such stocks. These include Conagra Brands CAG, Teck Resources TECK, SAP SE SAP, Deutsche Bank AG DB and NRG Energy NRG.

A Few More Words on GARP

One of the fundamental metrics for finding GARP is the price/earnings growth ratio (PEG). Although it is categorized under value investing, this strategy follows the principles of both growth and value investing.

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

It relates the stocks P/E ratio with the future earnings growth rate.

While P/E alone only gives an idea of stocks that are trading at a discount, PEG, while adding the growth element to it, helps to identify stocks that have solid future potential.

A lower PEG ratio, preferably less than 1, is always better for GARP investors.

Say for example, if a stock's P/E ratio is 10 and the expected long-term growth rate is 15%, the company's PEG will come down to 0.66, a ratio that indicates both undervaluation and future growth potential.

However, the question that often arises is whether the market has an adequate number of companies that are growing earnings while trading at reasonable valuations? Going by a CFA Institute Blog by Nicolas Rabener, “on average, 38% of all stocks exhibit a PEG ratio below 1, which is more than enough for security selection.”

Unfortunately, this ratio is often neglected due to investors' limitations in calculating the future earnings growth rate of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio though. It does not consider the common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate in the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are the screening criteria for a winning strategy:

PEG Ratio less than X Industry Median

P/E Ratio (using F1) less than X Industry Median (For more accurate valuation purposes)

Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) (Whether good market conditions or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 have a proven history of success.)

Market Capitalization greater than $800 Million (This helps us to focus on companies that have strong liquidity.)

Average 20 Day Volume greater than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.

Percentage Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than 5%: Upward estimate revisions add to the optimism, suggesting further bullishness.

Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 (Hold) offer the best upside potential.

Here are the five out of the 11 stocks that qualified the screening:

Conagra Brands: Chicago-based Conagra Brands is one of the leading branded food companies of North America. The company offers premium edible products, with a refined focus on innovation. Conagra Brands maintains a highly dynamic product portfolio and incorporates alterations within it per the preference pattern of the end-users. Some iconic brands of Conagra Brands are Reddi-Wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Frontera, Slim Jim, Blake's and Marie Callender.

Conagra Brands is an impressive value investment pick with its Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Conagra Brands also has an impressive long-term expected growth rate of 7%.

Teck Resources: Vancouver, Canada-based Teck Resources Limited is a diversified resource company committed to mining and mineral development with business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. Teck Resources' principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. The company also holds an interest in oil sand projects.

Teck Resources can also be an impressive value investment pick with its Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, the stock has an impressive long-term historical growth rate of 21.3%.

SAP: Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, SAP is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and the leading provider of enterprise resource planning software. Its solutions are designed to cater to the needs of organizations, ranging from small and medium businesses to large, global enterprises. SAP provides machine learning, the Internet of Things and advanced analytics technologies, which help customers derive meaningful insights and decision-making capabilities. The company also provides an end-to-end suite of applications and services.

SAP has an impressive long-term expected growth rate of 20.5%. The stock currently has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank #2.

Deutsche Bank: Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in Europe and the world, as measured by total assets. It offers a wide variety of investment, financial and related products and services

Deutsche Bank has an impressive long-term historical growth rate of 37.4%. The stock currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

NRG Energy: NRG Energy is engaged in the production, sale and delivery of energy and energy products and services to residential, industrial as well as commercial consumers in major competitive power markets in the United States. The company has financial and commercial headquarters in Princeton, NJ and operational headquarters in Houston, TX.

NRG Energy has an impressive long-term historical growth rate of 48.9%. The stock currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1.

