5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks Suitable for Value Investors

The price-to-book (P/B) ratio is widely favored by value investors for identifying low-priced stocks with exceptional returns. The ratio is used to compare a stock’s market value/price to its book value.

The P/B ratio is calculated as below:

P/B ratio = market price per share/book value of equity per share

P/B ratio reflects how many times book value investors are ready to pay for a share. So, if the share price is $10 and book value of equity is $5, investors are ready to pay two times the book value. Ideally, a P/B value under 1.0 is considered good, indicating a potentially undervalued stock. However, value investors often consider stocks with a P/B value under 3.0.

The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM, Pampa Energia PAM, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas CCU, Paysafe Limited PSFE and EnerSys ENS are some such stocks.

Now let us understand the concept of book value.

What is Book Value?

There are several ways by which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to the common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from the total assets to determine book value.

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under or overpriced. However, like P/E or P/S ratio, it is always better to compare P/B ratios within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value, or the stock is undervalued and, therefore a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a caveat. A P/B ratio of less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated, in which case the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio isn't without limitations. It is useful for businesses — like finance, investments, insurance, and banking or manufacturing companies — with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

Screening Parameters

Price to Book (common Equity) less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.

Price to Sales less than X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how much the market values every dollar of the company’s sales/revenues — a lower ratio than the industry makes the stock attractive.

Price to Earnings using F(1) estimate less than X-Industry Median: The P/E ratio (F1) values a company based on its current share price relative to its estimated earnings per share — a lower ratio than the industry is considered better.

PEG less than 1: PEG links the P/E ratio to the future growth rate of the company. The PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and investors need to pay less for a stock that has bright earnings growth prospects.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Average 20-Day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.

Value Score equal to A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Here are our five picks that qualified the screening:

Mechanicsburg, PA-based Select Medical is a healthcare company, which owns long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, as well as occupational health and physical therapy clinics. Select Medical has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SEM has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 23.41%.

Pampa Energia is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina.

Pampa Energia has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 14.65%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is a Chile-based multinational beverage company. The company operates Chile’s leading brewery. In Argentina, it holds the third place in the beer market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile's second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and Chile.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a projected 3–5-year EPS growth rate of 21.67%. CCU currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Paysafe Limited, which was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition, is a specialized payments platform. The company enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing, digital wallets, including the Skrill and Neteller brands, and online cash solutions, including paysafecard and Paysafecash.

PSFE has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. Paysafe Limited has a projected 3–5-year EPS growth rate of 10.48%.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, EnerSys engages in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries. Additionally, the company develops battery chargers and accessories, power equipment and outdoor cabinet enclosures. This apart, it provides support services for clients.

EnerSys has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 14%. ENS currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

