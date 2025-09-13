5 Little Luxuries To Buy From Trader Joe’s in September

September gets a bad rap. After all, the other months toward the end of the year have their distinct pleasures — October brings Spooky Season, November means Thanksgiving feasts, and we all know what December is known for. Yet September gets no love. At best, it’s back-to-school season.

Enter Trader Joe’s, which is here to bring the spice — as in pumpkin spice — back to September.

At Trader Joe’s, you’ll find more than just unique items for your grocery cart. You can also explore true luxury with a seasonal twist. From bath and body goods to sweet treats and even gorgeous flowers, there’s something at your local Trader Joe’s this September to give your daily routine a touch of glamor.

Enjoy these little luxuries this month.

Big Bunch Chrysanthemum: $4.99

Only one flower serves as the unofficial herald of fall: the lovely chrysanthemum. While Trader Joe’s is known for its abundant floral section, its magnificent mums generally only appear during the beginning of fall — meaning now is the time to grab a bouquet.

At just $4.99, you can easily mix and match a floral arrangement for your dining room table — or anywhere in your home that needs a dash of bright color and beauty.

Peony Scented Bath Fizzer: $4.99

Is there anything more luxurious than a warm, fragrant bath on a crisp autumn day? If there is, we haven’t heard of it. Treat yourself to a skin-nourishing experience that’s as affordable as it is chic with this peony-shaped, glittering pink bath bomb.

As you soak with a good book or playlist, your skin will benefit from kaolin clay and cocoa butter. This fizzer offers a lavish experience in one tiny, sparkling package.

Berry Glow Body Set: $12.99

Berries are another staple of fall flavor, so it makes perfect sense that Trader Joe’s would offer a powerhouse skin care travel set with a luscious berry scent.

The Berry Glow Scented Body Mist brightens your skin with hydrating aloe and gently exfoliating extracts of watermelon, strawberry and blueberry.

As if that weren’t pampering enough, the softly cleansing Berry Glow Body Wash brings a luxe touch to your routine. And to finish? The creamy Berry Glow Body Butter — with added notes of vanilla — seals in moisture and fragrance for all-day indulgence.

Apizza Gouda Cheese: $12.99

Cheese might be at its most luxurious as part of a charcuterie board, but nobody would judge you for enjoying this pizza-flavored gouda — yes, pizza-flavored gouda — straight over the sink.

Made in the Netherlands, this limited-time offering includes the flavors of your favorite slice: marinated tomatoes, garlic and oregano.

Impress your guests by adding it to a charcuterie spread, grating it over homemade pizza or simply enjoying it all to yourself.

Hazelnut & Cocoa Filled Crepes: $3.99

Whether you enjoy them as a decadent breakfast, a rich dessert or a sweet treat just because, crepes are undeniably luxurious. Trader Joe’s has found a way to elevate them even further by enlisting a French family bakery to develop this confection — fusing two of fall’s most comforting flavors: hazelnut and cocoa.

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of Sept. 12, 2025. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

