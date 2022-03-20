5 Little-Known Perks of Your Disney+ Subscription

Disney+ is known for its collection of some of the best movies, animations, and movie franchises. The video platform is the streaming home for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and much more. Members can stream on four devices simultaneously and create seven profiles. In addition to those benefits, here are five other ways to get the most out of your money with a Disney+ subscription.

1. Enjoy Disney+ with friends and family

Disney+ offers GroupWatch, a way people can host virtual movie nights, watch series’ premieres, or enjoy a documentary together. Once you choose your title, the host sends an invitation link to up to six family members or friends.

Group Watch syncs with your connected TV, or you can watch on a mobile device. People can react in real time by sharing emoji reactions, pausing for a break, or rewinding to a favorite scene.

2. Unlimited downloads of any movie or series

Disney+ allows you to download any movie or show on a supported mobile device so you can watch on the go. This feature is extremely useful when you don’t have an internet connection, especially now that people are starting to travel more with Omicron fading.

The downloaded content will remain on your device as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber. But be aware you will have to connect to the internet with your device at least once every 30 days. You can download the same title on up to 10 supported mobile devices. You can select the quality of your download and view the available storage space on your device.

3. Watch more titles in 4K ultra HD and Dolby Atmos

You can watch many movies and shows on Disney+ in 4K ultra HD. Most new TVs are 4K displays, which have four times more pixels than HDTVs. This means you can watch compatible movies and shows with greater clarity and detail, especially with larger TVs.

Disney+ also features a number of movies and shows with Dolby Atmos sound. Dolby Atmos is a surround-sound technology that envelops the audience in a dome of sound and creates a more immersive listening experience. You will need compatible speakers and a 4K TV to enjoy these benefits.

4. Bundle Disney with ESPN+ and Hulu

If you have a Disney+ bundle package, then you can enjoy ESPN+ and all the content on Hulu. Disney+ offers several options for bundling and upgrading your subscription. The bundled package with ad-supported Hulu and ESPN+ costs about $14 per month. If you subscribed to each service individually, it would cost about $22 a month. Bundlers get to save $8 a month. You can also subscribe to the ad-free Hulu bundle for around $20 per month. If you plan to use all these streaming services anyway, bundling is a great way to keep a little extra cash in your checking account each month.

5. Other special benefits

Disney+ occasionally offers access to certain movies that are in the theaters for an additional $30 fee. Movies on Disney+ Premier Access are eventually added to the regular catalog about three months later.

Last year, for its second anniversary, Disney launched Disney+ Day. Disney+ members received certain perks, such as being able to enter the Disney Parks 30 minutes before the regular parks opened. While there are no such benefits offered at the moment, members can expect Disney to continue offering certain perks for Disney+ members in the future.

