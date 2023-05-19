5 Limited Releases Available at Target This Spring

April showers bring May flowers, and May brings new limited releases at Target. Target’s releases for spring 2023 include something for everyone, whether you’re looking to buy pool floaties, floral dresses, vegan snacks or anything else that might entice a loyal Target customer.

Here are five limited releases available at Target this spring.

Stanley Cups

Coming in eight brand new colorways, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State Tumblers are perfect for quenching your thirst in the upcoming summer months. Target’s exclusive Stanley cup colorways are citron tie-dye, peach tie-dye, wisteria tie-dye, ocean tie-dye, citron color-blocked, peach color-blocked, wisteria color-blocked and brilliant white, and are $5 more expensive than the standard colors, coming in at $45.

Stanley cups sell out quickly, so it is best to call your local store to see if they are in stock at your location, as these cups will quickly become unavailable online.

Sun Squad Collection

The Sun Squad collection is full of new releases from Target, perfect for the hot days at the pool that are just around the corner. Get them now before the summer shoppers start filing in, so you can secure the best deals on this seasonal collection. All pool floats in the Sun Squad collection are under $25, with some coming in at as low as $3.

Some other items available through the Sun Squad collection include beach pails, inflatable pools, diving toys, drink coolers and beach chairs. Sun Squad items are available on the Target website or at your local Target retailer. With all goods under $30, Target is the ideal place to stock up on summer products.

S’mores Line

The brand new S’mores collection from Hershey’s features all of the goodies and tools needed to make the beloved campfire treat. For $14.99, cop the Hershey’s S’mores Deluxe Caddy, a storage container that conveniently holds your marshmallow ingredients and stores tools for future use. Note that s’more ingredients are not included with the caddy. There’s also the Hershey’s S’mores Maker, which works similarly to a waffle maker, allowing you to press and form your S’mores mess-free and with ease.

Tabitha Brown Collection

The Tabitha Brown for Target collection is a collaboration with actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown. Her fourth collection with Target, this iteration is available now.

Some highlights of the Tabitha Brown collection include the vegan food line, which includes nuts and pickled okra, and the beach towels and pool gear. These fun, summery products can be found online or on-site at a Target location.

Spring Designer Collection

Target’s spring designer collection features collaborations from fashion brands Fe Noel, RHODE and Agua Bendita. All items in this collection range from $15-$48, with most being under $35. In line with Target’s commitment to size inclusivity, this collection carries clothing in all women’s sizes from XXS-4X.

With more than 100 warm-weather apparel and accessories from three different collaborators, each demonstrating a unique, summery aesthetic, this collection is a must-get. Apparel is available on Target.com and at your local Target store while supplies last.

Pride Collection 2023

Target’s 2023 pride collection has an interesting set of goods this year, ranging from dog apparel to doormats to rainbow-themed dessert-making kits. Featuring collaborations from brands JZD and Ash + Chess, Target also collaborated with smaller community artists to bring tote bags, mugs and more. Check out Target this spring to get goods for Pride Month in June.

